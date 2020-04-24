Alligator’s Day Out! Wild Animal Gets a Shower in This Backyard as Kids Stay at Home

The current lockdown has resulted in less human commutation on roads. People have confined themselves within their houses, giving more space to nature and the animals. A lot of places have spotted rare occurrences of animals on roads, leaving the netizens surprised.

However, not all surprises are good, some can even be shocking. Something similar happened to a family in South Carolina. The Lossada family was having the time of their life at their home amid COVID-19 pandemic when an unexpected guest showed up. The family witnessed a local alligator roaming around the backyard of their Sea Pines home in Hilton Head Island.

Family head Fernando Lossada shared a video of the alligator, famously known as Big George, in their backyard. “Another relaxing Stay at Home day for the Lossada kids! #quarentine #alligator #seapines #backyard #alligators,” he captioned the video.

In another video, the gator was toppling furniture in the backyard, including the fire pit and barbecue grill.

The family called in rescue experts who tried to get the wild animal out of the residential property, which is located right next to a big lagoon.

Interestingly, it is not an unusual sighting in South Carolina at this time of year. As the weather gets warmer, the large alligators move to places for their mating season.

Talking to The Island Packet, Fernando said, “We see those every day, but never in the backyard knocking everything down. This is to the next level”.