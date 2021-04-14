'Alligators Love Chin Scratching': ​Woman Zookeeper in US Plays with Huge Reptiles in Viral Video

Ever wondered what would you do when you come face-to-face with an alligator? Back off and run away. But there are people who treat these marauding reptiles like pets. A video shared by the US-based Reptile Zoo, which houses over 100 exotic species of reptiles, amphibians, and arachnids, on Instagram showed a woman zookeeper approaching two young alligators in a glass cabinet and scratching their chins.

The “cute” reptiles appeared to enjoy the company.

In the video, the woman says the alligators “love their chins scratched”. “They are just looking for food. I will have it for them tonight. Maybe tomorrow, boys,” she adds.

“Definitely make terrible pets. but they’re still cute though,” the zoo said in the video caption.

Since the zoo shared the clip on April 11, it has gotten over 43,500 likes and many comments, most in awe of the innocence shown by the reptiles, which are known to aggressive.

One user asked the zookeeper to be careful while dealing with the reptiles as one of the two approached her as soon as she tried to touch it.“Alligator on the left was like haha you almost slipped, but I’m gonna get you next time,” wrote another Instagram user.

Alligators are kind of clumsy on land but can leap up to five feet out of the water to catch their prey. They are equipped with webbed feet and strong tails that propel them through the water. According to National Geographic, an average male American alligator is 10 to 15 feet long. Half of its length is its strong tail.

Females are usually smaller than males and the young alligators stay with their mother for up to two years. After that, they fend for themselves.

There are often reports of these reptiles being found near human habitats in the US state of Florida. The following video shows a 10-foot alligator being rescued from under a parked car.

