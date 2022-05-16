'Sudden Star' to 'Action King': Telugu Actors Have Amusing Nicknames You Probably Didn't Know

Telugu actors like Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu and others of those ranks have legions of fans across states, and the stardom they enjoy is unparalleled. They are known by their nicknames among fans and given the number of stars, the names have had to use variations of the same words a number of times. Allu Arjun is known as Stylish Star, Pawan Kalyan as the Power Star, Mahesh Babu as Superstar, Prabhas as Young Rebel Star, Nani as Natural Star, Ram as Energetic Star, Allari Naresh as Sudden Star and so on. Someone put together a list of all the nicknames and comedian Rohit Bharati shared it on his Facebook page VividBharati.

“Mahesh Babu is Dashing Star. And Nani is really a Natural Star," a Facebook user commented. “So many stars.. there’s a whole galaxy here in telugu films," wrote another. “All names sound like new electronic companies," another user opined.

Other Facebook users could be seen drawing comparisons between the South film industry and Bollywood. Such a comparison was recently made by Mahesh Babu, one of the stars on the list, who courted much controversy over his comments.

Mahesh Babu was asked about his Hindi debut during a recent event to which the actor said that Bollywood cannot afford him. “I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here (in South) is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can’t be happier," Mahesh Babu said.

The Telugu actor issued a statement afterwards, clarifying that he loves and respects all languages. Mahesh Babu’s team has now issued a press note that mentions his statement “was blown out of proportion". The statement further clarifies that with what Mahesh Babu said, he only meant that he is happy and comfortable doing Telugu movies.

