'Allyship' is Dictionary.com's Word of the Year. A Look at What Others Made the Cut

Dictionary.com, the look up site with 70 million monthly users just shared that ‘Allyship’, an old noun made new again is their word of the year. The site’s selection of word this year has been deemed a little surprising as the term was added only last month. But one of the company’s content overseers, John Kelly said, “It might be a surprising choice for some. In the past few decades, the term has evolved to take on a more nuanced and specific meaning. It is continuing to evolve and we saw that in many ways." The site offers two definitions for allyship: The role of a person who advocates for inclusion of a “marginalized or politicized group” in solidarity but not as a member, and the more traditional relationship of “persons, groups or nations associating and cooperating with one another for a common cause or purpose.”

While ‘allyship’ might have definitely snagged the top slot in the annals of Dictionary.com, let’s take a look at some of the other words that were also among the chosen few.

Merriam-Webster - Vaccine

Merriam-Webster chose probably the one word on everyone’s lips this year- vaccine. “This was a word that was extremely high in our data every single day in 2021,” Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster’s editor-at-large said. “It really represents two different stories. One is the science story, which is this remarkable speed with which the vaccines were developed. But there’s also the debates regarding policy, politics and political affiliation. It’s one word that carries these two huge stories,” he said. At Merriam-Webster, lookups for “vaccine” increased 601% over 2020. The word “vaccine” stretches its use back to 1882 but references came up earlier related to fluid from cowpox pustules used in inoculations, Sokolowski said. It was borrowed from the New Latin “vaccina,” which goes back to Latin’s feminine “vaccinus,” meaning “of or from a cow.” The Latin for cow is “vacca,” a word that might be akin to the Sanskrit “vasa," according to Merriam-Webster.

Oxford English Dictionary - VaX

Lexicographers at the Oxford English Dictionary declared ‘vax’ as 2021’s ‘word of the year’. According to Oxford Language’s annual ‘Word of The Year’ report, the usage of the word “vax” caught speed in January this year and by September, it rose by over 72 times compared to last year. The report also includes the numerous derivatives generated by the usage of the word, such as vax site, vax cards, getting vaxxed, fully vaxxed, vaxxie, etc. “Of all the vaccine-related words which have spiked in frequency this year, perhaps the most striking is vax,” the report said. According to the report, the usage of the word “vax” in the sense it is used today — to mean a vaccine or vaccination — dates back to the 1980s. However, the origin of the word goes way back to a much earlier term anti-vax, from the early 1800s, which is a shortened form of anti-vaccinist. Until the usage of the word shot up this year, the word was relatively rare in the Oxford Languages’ corpus.

Collins Dictionary - NFT

Now, this one took a slightly off the beaten track but the term has been very relevant this year. Collins Dictionary chose the term NFT as its word of the year after surging interest in the digital tokens that can sell for millions of dollars brought it into the mainstream. NFT is short for non-fungible token. Collins defines it as a unique digital certificate, registered in a blockchain, that is used to record ownership of an asset such as an artwork or a collectible." Most people didn’t know what an NFT was until this year, when sales boomed, sparked in large part by artist Beeple’s March auction of a digital collage NFT for nearly $70 million. Other instances include Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey selling an NFT of his first tweet for $2.9 million and electronic musician Grimes selling $6 million worth for her digital art.

NFTs seem to be everywhere, from the arts sections to the financial pages and in galleries and auction houses and across social media platforms," said Alex Beecroft, managing director of Collins Learning.

Last year, the words of the year were mostly related to the pandemic as well. While Collins Dictionary made ‘Lockdown’ the word of the year 2020, apart from these words such as ‘pandemic’ and ‘quarantine’ and ‘social distancing’ were also exhaustively used.

