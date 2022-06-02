'Almost Caught Jack Sparrow': Johnny Depp Stans Board the Pirate Ship after Defamation Win

Johnny Depp won his defamation case against Amber Heard after a six-week-long bitter feud in court and his legions of fans are overjoyed to say the least. The Internet has been- rather morbidly, many have argued- invested in the highly-publicized trial. Now, after the verdict, Depp’s fans have been quoting a dialogue from Pirates of the Caribbean to imply his win: “This is the day you will always remember as the day you almost caught Captain Jack Sparrow.” Earlier, Depp had engaged with some fans outside the Fairfax court and jokingly spoken about his iconic character Jack Sparrow still being “around somewhere”.

Amber Heard will remember this as the day she ALMOST caught Captain Jack Sparrow Congrats on Johnny Depp, he did it — 💫 Skylight ☆ || Elf Vtuber | Hiatus (@Skylightvt) June 1, 2022

Hey @Disney This is the day that they almost caught… CAPTAIN…JACK…SPARROW!!! — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) June 1, 2022

Johnny Depp is now officially an innocent man. We're so proud of you❤️

Gentlemen, milady, You will always remember this as the day you almost caught captain jack sparrow.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/KupswlbCHj — Mona Lisa🌹koolkat (@FreedBritneyBtc) June 1, 2022

She will always remember this as the day she almost caught captain Jack sparrow — Jack sparrow dub 💪🔥😤😤 (@MedlikRobert) June 1, 2022

Amber Heard will always remember this as the day she almost caught Captain Jack Sparrow. — Carter Andrews (@cartertheepic) June 1, 2022

On Tuesday night, the jury in the dramatic legal battle, which was underway at the Fairfax County, Virginia for six weeks, announced that Johnny has successfully proven that Amber had defamed him when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence. Heard is now ordered to pay USD 15 million in damages to Depp.

Heard had countersued for $100 million, saying she was defamed by statements made by Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, who told the Daily Mail her abuse claims were a “hoax”. The jury agreed that Heard was defamed by those statements, and also awarded her damages — but at a significantly lower amount, $2 million, as per AFP.

