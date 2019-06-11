Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Alookam' and 'Raktphalam' for Dinner: Lucknow Market is Selling Vegetables in Sanskrit

The report surface soon after National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) Chairman Nand Kumar Sai advoated Sanskrit be made India's new national language.

News18.com

Updated:June 11, 2019, 5:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Alookam' and 'Raktphalam' for Dinner: Lucknow Market is Selling Vegetables in Sanskrit
Representative image
Loading...
A market in Lucknow has taken up the novel challenge of educating its customers in the ancient language of Sanskrit. How? By naming the products sold there - in this case, vegetables - in Sanskrit.

If you are visiting the Nishatganj market in Lucknow to buy vegetables, be prepared with your Sanskrit basics. As per a report in news agency IANS, vegetable names like aloo (potato) and tamatar (tomato) have been changed to their Sanskrit versions - 'alookam' and 'raktphalam'.

That's not it. Karela (Bitter gourd) is being sold as "karvelah' and gajur as (carrots) as 'gunjanakkam'. Other culinary necessities such as lahsun (garlic), pyaaz (onions) and adrak (ginger) are being sold with the names 'lashuman','palanduh' and 'adrakam' respectively.

According to IANS, some vegetable sellers have been experimenting with the initiative in an effort to bring Sanskrit back in vogue among customers, many of whom have no idea what a 'raktphalam' or a 'palanduh' is.

However, the report also said that many local shopkeepers were not taken in by the initiative, claiming the whole thing was nothing more than a publicity stunt. They maintained that many of the sellers themselves did not understand the Sanksrit words.

The report surfaced soon after of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) Chairman Nand Kumar Sai advocating Sanskrit be made India's new national language as even southern states would not have a problem with that.

Countering the suggestion, Congress leader and Thirivananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor told ANI, "Sanskrit is a wonderful language but it is not easy language and is not currently spoken by most, so it would be a bit of stretch to suddenly turn Sanskrit into an official language, not a realistic request”.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram