Is Alphonso Overrated? Mango Lovers Are at War on Twitter to Debate the Best Variety of ‘Aam’

The summer season is upon us. And while Indian summers are typically marked with an abundance of sweat and dehydration, the season brings another item in abundance that is loved more than the season itself - mangoes. Dubbed the ‘King of fruits’ in India, mangoes have an almost cult fanbase in India. With its puply, juicy flesh wrapped around a delightfully hardcore, the fruit comes in many shapes, sizes, flavours and varieties across the states of India. On Twitter, however, a battle war seems to have broken out which is now being hashtagged as #MangoWars. The dispute? Netizens are deciding which variant of the mango is better.

A large variety of mangoes are grown across India. While Maharashtra is famous for Alphonso mangoes, Uttar Pradesh is known for Dusheri. West Bengal is popular for growing Himsagar mangoes while Andhra Pradesh is known for the lighter coloured Safeda mangoes. Other popular varieties of mangoes in India include Chausa, Lengra, Kesar, Totapuri, Neelam and much more.

But it seems mango lovers on Twitter cannot decide which one is the best. It all started when a Twitter user claimed that “Alphonso is the most over rated stuff" ever and that only “brand conscious babalog" have a taste for it.

Alphonso is the most over rated stuff you will ever come across. The brand-conscious Alphonso Babalog have no idea what real mango is. Try Dashahari, Chausa, Safeda and ultimate Langda/Malda.I have fired the first bullet sardaar @SankarshanT . Let the war begin.#MangoWars — Yashwant Deshmukh (@YRDeshmukh) April 11, 2021

The tweet started a war on Twitter regarding the best variety of mango in the state. Several people voted for Alphonso mangoes.

Forgive me #KingAlphonso for they know not what they do or say. #Mangowars.— Sidharth Bhatia (@bombaywallah) April 11, 2021

Dusheri and Langda also got a few votes.

To your Alphonso, I raise a Dussehri the beauties you find only in Kolkata summers.— Mitali Mukherjee (@MitaliLive) April 11, 2021

Langda and Dashahari are the best #MangoWars— Surendra Yadav (@_yadavsurendra) April 11, 2021

And then there were votes for some local specials.

Truth to be told: Jo #Malda Nahi Khaya Woh Aaam Kya Khaya ! #MangoWars https://t.co/XhSrvbt9QF— कुमार मनीष l Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) April 11, 2021

#MangoWars please try Banginapalli/Banaganapalli/ Benishan mango once, it is unique, pulpy, aromatic, best among all for me— Dileep Reddy (@dilluu1) April 11, 2021

Send me your address.. i ll send you homegrown South Gujarat Kesar from my orchard.. I am pretty sure this will end the disscussion and the war. Kesar in South Gujarat in particular is regarded as the king of Mangoes. #MangoWars— Chintan Desai (@Savio309) April 11, 2021

Let me also jump into #MangoWars. Been in Mumbai for 5+ years. Had #alphonso many times. To me nothing beats the sweetness of Dushehri. Kesar is also very very good. Claiming #Alphonso is the best is wrong. May be it is in Maharashtra but that’s it.— शान्तनु शर्मा (@shantnu21) April 11, 2021

But most agreed that all mangoes are great.

हर आम खास है। आम को आम ही रहने दें और, नस्ल, किस्म में ना बाटें! pic.twitter.com/nTm6cxwZSS— Anuradha Shukla (@anu1122) April 11, 2021

Mangoes are one of the most popular fruits in India. The output of mango stood at 21.37 MT during the 2018-19 crop year (July-June).

Tell us what your favourite variety of mango is in comments.

