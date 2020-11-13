'Always a Champ': Kapil Dev Fans are Thrilled to See Their Hero Back in Action After Heart Attack

World Cup-winning former India captain Kapil Dev who suffered a heart attack last month is back in action and fans couldn't have asked for more.

61-year-old Dev who underwent an emergency angioplasty following the heart attack returned on the golf course, something he is passionate about after retiring from the world of cricket.

"You can’t express in words what fun it is to be back on the golf course or a cricket ground. It is beautiful to be back at the golf course, having fun and playing with friends. That’s what life is all about," Dev posted a video message on his Twitter handle.

Good to be back on the Golf Course .... pic.twitter.com/M3V6D7KEoF — Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) November 12, 2020

Seeing the World Cup hero back on his feet and enjoying the new innings in his life delighted his fans and well-wishers.

Our man is back in action!All of India is proud and happy.As are his fans the world over!Have a great #Diwali @therealkapildev#Kapildev #golf https://t.co/rWHhhDPHl9 — Dr Ambrish Mithal (@DrAmbrishMithal) November 13, 2020

Once a champion, always a champion https://t.co/cgzMszRS53 — Ponjit Dowarah (@ponjitdowarah) November 13, 2020

Once a champion always a champion- Good to see you back @therealkapildev paaji. https://t.co/LoRm2yGP66 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 12, 2020

Haryana Hurricane. Welcome back Captain. (not to miss, the bat swing) https://t.co/bQ522k2Lna — Aniket Bose (@ABnormalConnect) November 12, 2020

Very happy to see this. https://t.co/6iEJNdBb8a — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 12, 2020

Happy to see him again and his take on life which is 100% true. https://t.co/epYBSHpXsM — Divyam Dureja (@divyamdureja) November 12, 2020

Dev is a name synonymous with Indian cricket. It was under Kapil that India took that huge step towards becoming a cricketing powerhouse by winning the 1983 World Cup, beating the odds against the mighty West Indies in the final.

During an illustrious career spanning 16 years, Dev played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs and is regarded as one of the finest allrounders the game has seen along with contemporary greats like Imran Khan, Ian Botham and Richard Hadlee.