News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Buzz
1-MIN READ

'Always a Champ': Kapil Dev Fans are Thrilled to See Their Hero Back in Action After Heart Attack

Kapil Dev / Twitter.

Kapil Dev / Twitter.

Kapil Dev was back to playing golf two weeks after undergoing an angioplasty.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

World Cup-winning former India captain Kapil Dev who suffered a heart attack last month is back in action and fans couldn't have asked for more.

61-year-old Dev who underwent an emergency angioplasty following the heart attack returned on the golf course, something he is passionate about after retiring from the world of cricket.

"You can’t express in words what fun it is to be back on the golf course or a cricket ground. It is beautiful to be back at the golf course, having fun and playing with friends. That’s what life is all about," Dev posted a video message on his Twitter handle.

Seeing the World Cup hero back on his feet and enjoying the new innings in his life delighted his fans and well-wishers.

Dev is a name synonymous with Indian cricket. It was under Kapil that India took that huge step towards becoming a cricketing powerhouse by winning the 1983 World Cup, beating the odds against the mighty West Indies in the final.

During an illustrious career spanning 16 years, Dev played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs and is regarded as one of the finest allrounders the game has seen along with contemporary greats like Imran Khan, Ian Botham and Richard Hadlee.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...