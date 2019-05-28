English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Always?' Couple Get Married Dressed as Harry Potter Characters, Even Get an Owl
A couple from Leicestershire in the UK, was so obsessed with Harry Potter that they got married dressed as their favourite Hogwarts characters.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ WarnerBros)
Loading...
A couple from Leicestershire in the UK, was so obsessed with Harry Potter that they got married dressed as their favourite Hogwarts characters.
Ria Scriggins and Matthew Tipper fell for each other once they discovered their mutual obsession with the J.K. Rowling novels, according to a story published in Daily Mail.
The couple, along with their nine-month-old daughter arrived at their wedding venue for the ceremony dressed in Hogwarts gowns and accompanied by an owl.
In fact, the bride Ria even sports a Harry Potter lighting tattoo on her wrist.
Talking to the news website, Ria revealed that prior to meeting Matthew, she had never met anyone who liked the franchise as much as she did. However, it turned out Matthew was as crazy about Harry Potter as she was. According to Ria, it seemed obvious for them to decide upon a Harry Potter-themed wedding when they decided to tie the knot.
The couple even managed to put in a Severus Snape quote during their wedding vows. Ria revealed that when she mouthed, "After all this time?" from the book, Matthew replied, "Always."
The quote comes from the final book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, where Professor Severus Snape reveals he loved Harry's mother.
As for their wedding attire, Ria chose a gown similar to the one Hermione had sported for the Yule ball from the Goblet of fire.
They even had chocolates on tables which looked like little golden snitches. Matthew, a sales manager, donned a burgundy Gryffindor suit for the big day.
Taking their mutual obsession for Harry Potter forward, it turns out that they will take a VIP tour of the Harry Potter studios in Watford during their honeymoon as well.
Ria Scriggins and Matthew Tipper fell for each other once they discovered their mutual obsession with the J.K. Rowling novels, according to a story published in Daily Mail.
The couple, along with their nine-month-old daughter arrived at their wedding venue for the ceremony dressed in Hogwarts gowns and accompanied by an owl.
In fact, the bride Ria even sports a Harry Potter lighting tattoo on her wrist.
Talking to the news website, Ria revealed that prior to meeting Matthew, she had never met anyone who liked the franchise as much as she did. However, it turned out Matthew was as crazy about Harry Potter as she was. According to Ria, it seemed obvious for them to decide upon a Harry Potter-themed wedding when they decided to tie the knot.
The couple even managed to put in a Severus Snape quote during their wedding vows. Ria revealed that when she mouthed, "After all this time?" from the book, Matthew replied, "Always."
The quote comes from the final book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, where Professor Severus Snape reveals he loved Harry's mother.
As for their wedding attire, Ria chose a gown similar to the one Hermione had sported for the Yule ball from the Goblet of fire.
They even had chocolates on tables which looked like little golden snitches. Matthew, a sales manager, donned a burgundy Gryffindor suit for the big day.
Taking their mutual obsession for Harry Potter forward, it turns out that they will take a VIP tour of the Harry Potter studios in Watford during their honeymoon as well.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019 Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019 PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: 5 Unorthodox Accessories and Collectibles for Every PUBG Fan
- Ranveer Singh's Cheesy Comments on Deepika Padukone's Pics Sending Fans Into a Meltdown
- Arjun Kapoor on Janhvi, Khushi: I'm Happy I Have Them in My Life, I Did It for My Dad
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Dhoni is the 'Captain' of All Captains: Raina
- Kit Harrington's First Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys on 'GoT' is Too Pure
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results