'Always?' Couple Get Married Dressed as Harry Potter Characters, Even Get an Owl

A couple from Leicestershire in the UK, was so obsessed with Harry Potter that they got married dressed as their favourite Hogwarts characters.Ria Scriggins and Matthew Tipper fell for each other once they discovered their mutual obsession with the J.K. Rowling novels, according to a story published in Daily Mail.The couple, along with their nine-month-old daughter arrived at their wedding venue for the ceremony dressed in Hogwarts gowns and accompanied by an owl.In fact, the bride Ria even sports a Harry Potter lighting tattoo on her wrist.Talking to the news website, Ria revealed that prior to meeting Matthew, she had never met anyone who liked the franchise as much as she did. However, it turned out Matthew was as crazy about Harry Potter as she was. According to Ria, it seemed obvious for them to decide upon a Harry Potter-themed wedding when they decided to tie the knot.The couple even managed to put in a Severus Snape quote during their wedding vows. Ria revealed that when she mouthed, "After all this time?" from the book, Matthew replied, "Always."The quote comes from the final book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, where Professor Severus Snape reveals he loved Harry's mother.As for their wedding attire, Ria chose a gown similar to the one Hermione had sported for the Yule ball from the Goblet of fire.They even had chocolates on tables which looked like little golden snitches. Matthew, a sales manager, donned a burgundy Gryffindor suit for the big day.Taking their mutual obsession for Harry Potter forward, it turns out that they will take a VIP tour of the Harry Potter studios in Watford during their honeymoon as well.