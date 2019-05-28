Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Always?' Couple Get Married Dressed as Harry Potter Characters, Even Get an Owl

A couple from Leicestershire in the UK, was so obsessed with Harry Potter that they got married dressed as their favourite Hogwarts characters.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 28, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Always?' Couple Get Married Dressed as Harry Potter Characters, Even Get an Owl
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ WarnerBros)
Loading...
A couple from Leicestershire in the UK, was so obsessed with Harry Potter that they got married dressed as their favourite Hogwarts characters.

Ria Scriggins and Matthew Tipper fell for each other once they discovered their mutual obsession with the J.K. Rowling novels, according to a story published in Daily Mail.

The couple, along with their nine-month-old daughter arrived at their wedding venue for the ceremony dressed in Hogwarts gowns and accompanied by an owl.

In fact, the bride Ria even sports a Harry Potter lighting tattoo on her wrist.

Talking to the news website, Ria revealed that prior to meeting Matthew, she had never met anyone who liked the franchise as much as she did. However, it turned out Matthew was as crazy about Harry Potter as she was. According to Ria, it seemed obvious for them to decide upon a Harry Potter-themed wedding when they decided to tie the knot.

The couple even managed to put in a Severus Snape quote during their wedding vows. Ria revealed that when she mouthed, "After all this time?" from the book, Matthew replied, "Always."

The quote comes from the final book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, where Professor Severus Snape reveals he loved Harry's mother.

As for their wedding attire, Ria chose a gown similar to the one Hermione had sported for the Yule ball from the Goblet of fire.

They even had chocolates on tables which looked like little golden snitches. Matthew, a sales manager, donned a burgundy Gryffindor suit for the big day.

Taking their mutual obsession for Harry Potter forward, it turns out that they will take a VIP tour of the Harry Potter studios in Watford during their honeymoon as well.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram