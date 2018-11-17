GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Alyque Padamsee, Ad Man & Thespian, Passes Away at 90; PM Modi and Nation Mourn

Padmasee crafted some of the country's most iconic commercials.

News18.com

Updated:November 17, 2018, 12:16 PM IST
Indian advertising's eminence grise, Alyque Padmasee, passed away today, at the age of 90.

Considered by many to be the father of Indian advertising, Padmasee crafted some of the country's most iconic commercials, jingles, and characters, from the Kamasutra campaign to the Liril girl to Hamara Bajaj. Lintas, the ad agency he founded, was a pioneer in the field, and set the template for future Indian advertisers.

An accomplished thespian as well, Padmasee is perhaps most well known for his portrayal of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Sir Richard Attenborough's Gandhi, as well as starring in various theatre productions.

Tributes began pouring in as soon as the news broke.
















| Edited by: Shantanu David
