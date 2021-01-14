News18 Logo

Alyssa Healy Deletes Tweet after Australian Cricketer's Post Slamming 'Whinging' India Causes Uproar

BCCI image / Twitter.

Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy, while responding to a fan, wrote: 'There’s a few Aus players who haven’t been home since July - haven’t heard them whinge yet.'

Team India has done well to keep the ongoing Test series against Australia levelled at 1-1 despite the mounting list of injuries in their dressing room. But injuries aren't the only hindrance for Ajinkya Rahane-led side ahead of the fourth and final Test to be played in Brisbane.

Members of the team are reportedly bothered by the fact that despite the hotel being empty, they have to be confined to their rooms while not training and will not be permitted to use any of the hotel amenities.

"We are locked up in our rooms, have to make our own beds, clean our own toilets. Food is coming from a nearby Indian restaurant which will be given to us on our floor," members of the travelling Indian contingent described the hotel as to The Times of India.

"We can’t move out of the floor that’s been designated to us. The entire hotel is empty, but we can’t use any amenities in the hotel including the swimming pool and the gym. All the cafes and restaurants in the hotel are shut.

Not just the quarantine, but also the incessant coronavirus testing in a city that is currently Covid-19 free that has led to annoyance and a flaring up of the nostrils among certain members of the squad.

Responding to a news article and India's woes with the unfavourable conditions they are being reportedly subjected to, Alyssa Healy, Australia cricketer and wife of Mitchell Starc wrote on Twitter saying: "the Aus and NZ women’s teams did their quarantine in the same hotel last year. Here’s a shock - we survived...."

Cricket expert and commentator Harsha Bhogle joined in the conversation when Aussie cricketer and commentator Trent Copeland responded to Healy's tweet with a sarcastic jibe aimed at Indian players by saying: "I mean seriously, who makes their own bed ??"

However, it was Healy's (now-deleted) response to a fan that irked Indians and faced severe backlash on the platform. The Australian cricketer said that their team had been away from home since July but did not "whinge" about it.

"There’s a few Aus players who haven’t been home since July - haven’t heard them whinge yet," Healy wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Disagreeing with her choice of words, Indians fans slammed the cricketer.

Responding to the online outrage, Healy once again took to Twitter, this time giving some "perspective" over the pandemic and what it has done to the players.

"G’day everyone. For those of you having a a huge whinge (most). Here’s some perspective.

We’re in a GLOBAL pandemic. Countries are shut, people are dying and international travel is remarkably hard especially for those trying to come home," she wrote.

Earlier, Ricky Ponting wondered why India didn't complain during the IPL.

"It looks like they are trying to find an excuse not to go to Brisbane," he said. "You have signed up for the tour to play the Test matches. It's not ideal for anyone, or the Australians, if they go to Brisbane (to be) locked down in a hotel.

"The Australians have actually been in a bubble longer than the Indians have. We didn't hear anything about these Indian players worrying about quarantines or lockdowns in the middle of the IPL, did we?"


