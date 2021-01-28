Amanda Gorman Signs Modelling Contract with Same Agency that Represents Hadid Sisters and Kate Moss

After shooting to fame for the recital of her moving poem 'The Hill We Climb' at last week's Inauguration ceremony of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, young poet laureate and activist Amanda Gorman is now putting the "model" in role model. Quite literally. The poet has been signed on by IMG Models, the talent management agency that represents supermodels like Kate Moss, Cara Delevigne, and more recently the Hadid sisters Gigi and Bella.

The announcement was made on social media by the modelling agency and is being said to be a move to allow Gorman a space to push her editorial ideas and stands through endorsements in fashion and beauty.

In past interviews, the Harvard graduate has expressed her love for fashion and how she wants her look to make a statement about her upbringing and who she is. In an interview to Harper's Bazaar, the 22-year-old has described her love for "regal" dresses with floral motifs to reflect her "Afro-flower-child" upbringing in Los Angeles.

The activist also made a splash with her outfit on Inauguration Day in Capitol Hill where Gorman delivered her poignant piece wrapped in a bright yellow coat and a red Prada head sash.

According to a report in The Guardian, searches for "yellow coat" spiked on internet fashion searches following Gorman's Capitol performance. It also noted that the move indicated a shift from traditional endorsements of models to sell fashion by brands but to instead engage with personalities that are more in tune with the sensibilities, priorities and social responsibilities of the youth today.

The signing is also in line with changing beauty standards of the fashion industry which is quite recently waking up to diversity and inclusivity when it comes to advertisements, endorsements and campaigns.

Gorman who was chosen to read at the inauguration by the Biden administration continued the tradition for Democratic presidents who have previously been sworn in by poets like Robert Frost and Maya Angelou. She also broke the record for being the youngest poet ever to real at a Presidential inauguration.

Even as she read her 6-minute-long poem, Gorman became a celebrity around the world with her social media followership blowing up by the thousands in the short time that she was on stage.

The signing of the poet by IMG Models comes days after Gorman reported on social media that sales of books had surged exponentially since her Presidential recital.

I AM ON THE FLOOR MY BOOKS ARE #1 & #2 ON AMAZON AFTER 1 DAY! Thank you so much to everyone for supporting me and my words. As Yeats put it: "For words alone are certain good: Sing, then" — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) January 20, 2021

The poet, however, is not new to the limelight. In 2014, she was named the first Youth Poet Laureate of Los Angeles, and three years later she became the country’s first National Youth Poet Laureate. She has appeared on MTV; written a tribute to Black athletes for Nike; published her first book, “The One for Whom Food Is Not Enough,” as a teenager, and has a two-book deal with Viking Children’s Books. The first work, the picture book “Change Sings,” comes out later this year.