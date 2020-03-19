English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
3-MIN READ

Amar Chitra Katha Offers Free 30-Day Access to its Tinkle and Comic Archive to Help Cooped Up Kids

AKC has given free access to its entire catalogue to readers stuck at homes under quarantine | Image credit: Twitter

The publishing house which has for years entertained children with its ACK and Tinkle comic book series has decided to offer a 30-day free subscription to their entire archive.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 3:47 PM IST
With schools across India facing indefinite closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, many children across cities have been cooped up at home. As the country heads toward a lockdown with several state governments such as Maharashtra calling for a ban on the congregation of more than five people to restrict the spread of coronavirus, both children and adults may need to prepare for the most constructive and entertaining ways to spend their time in isolation. But to solve the problem, at least in part, Amar Chitra Katha has come up with a novel solution.

The publishing house which has for years entertained children with its ACK and Tinkle comic book series has decided to offer a 30-day free subscription to their entire archive. The move is meant to provide relief to children stuck at homes and cut off from social interaction for days on end.

Preeti Vyas, President from ACK told The News Minute that the move was meant as "gift" from the publishing house to the "children of India" as it was "the little we can do to help ease this challenging environment we suddenly find ourselves in".

The ACK catalogue would be free to access till March 31 and would include over a hundred Tinkle Magazines and over 350 Amar Chitra Katha books that can be read on phones and tabs. The move has been receiving a lot of love on social media. Netizens also recalled how the publishing house, which was started in 1967 by Anand Pai, played an important part in their childhood.

The first Tinkle magazine was published in 1980 and has since been popular among Indian children and adolescents. With its varied collection of mythological and fantasy stories, AKC has been a pioneer in Hindi children's literature in India.

