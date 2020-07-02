Amartya Sen's Name Was Given to Him By Another Nobel Laureate. Can You Guess Who?





Economist Amartya Sen was bestowed with the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 1998 for his “contributions to welfare economics”. Before him, another Bengali had received the Nobel Prize - Rabindranath Tagore.

Tagore, who was the first non-European person to win the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913, had another significant link with Amartya Sen. The economist was named by the kabi guru himself.

Amartya’s mother was the daughter of scholar Kshitimohan Sen, who had cordial and close relations with Tagore. Sharing the interesting fact on its official Instagram page, the Nobel Prize organization said that Tagore had “suggested Sen’s unusual first name to his mother”. 'Amartya' means immortal in Bengali.

Later on, Amartya Sen will also go on to study at Tagore’s Shantiniketan in West Bengal.





The caption of the post began like this: “Imagine being named by Literature Laureate Rabindranath Tagore - that is exactly what happened to Amartya Sen”.

The interesting caption was paired with a picture of Amartya Sen standing beside two photographs at a desk in his home in Cambridge. One of the pictures feature Rabindranath Tagore while the other features his grandfather Kshitimohan Sen interacting with Mahatma Gandhi in 1941. Behind Amartya Sen, there rests a large map of the Trinity grounds in Cambridge on the wall.

Earlier, on World Bicycle Day, the Nobel Prize organization had shared the story of how Amartya Sen used to depend on his bicycle for his research.

