Amazing Facts: How Penguins Turn Saltwater Into Freshwater

Nature has given something different to each living being, making them different from others and helping them to survive on the planet. Today, we are going to talk about penguins, who — yes, believe it — can filter saltwater into freshwater. Stunning, right? Let’s get to know a bit more.

There are so many penguins that do not live near clean or fresh water. Penguins that live in Antarctica have the option of living either in ice or in salty water. It is easier to live in salty water because it is easily available. And that also means they often have to drink salty water. Now, one might think that the salt level in their bodies spikes to uncontrollable proportions. That’s not the case, though.

Penguins also need the same amount of salt in their bodies as other organisms. However, when they live in salty waters, there is always a danger of having more salt in their body than required. To get rid of this problem, they have a special gland located above their eyes. The supraorbital gland helps remove sodium chloride from the bloodstream. This gland functions similar to that of kidneys, but it is much more efficient at removing salt, allowing penguins to survive without access to fresh water.

When this gland traps salt, there is also a need to remove that salt from the body. The salt gets mixed with the light moisture present in the gland and comes out through their nose. That’s why penguins always have runny noses. The gland present in their body has only one function, so even if penguins drink salt water, they do not face any problems.

