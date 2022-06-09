'Amazing Service': Commuters Troll DMRC As Delhi Metro Delayed During Office Hours

Something is surely not right with the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line. If you commute through the Blue Line, which is also one of the busiest during the morning rush hours, for offices, schools, or colleges, you probably had to bear the brunt today. On Thursday morning, the traffic on the Blue Line was

disrupted due to technical issues, leading to a massive delay. Commuters were obviously frustrated and disappointed with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). A video from one of the stations, featuring people pushing each other and trying to get into the Metro, went viral on social media. “Write “The day Delhi Metro turned in to Mumbai Local,” the caption alongside the clip read. We would say it would surely remind you of the Sarojni market.

Write "The day Delhi Metro turned in to Mumbai Local" #delhimetro pic.twitter.com/pV4DOMKDoY — Ayukarma Wellness (@AyuKarmaCentre) June 9, 2022

Here is a glimpse from Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank metro stations. “This is Yamuna Bank Blue line, thanks for amazing service by Delhi Metro. Thousands are stuck here and late for office, college and school, amazing work guys keep making us proud like this,” a user wrote. Another user tweeted: “Situation of Delhi Metro at Indraprastha (Blueline). Change the traveling plan to go office or anywhere for avoid such kind of delays.”

Situation of @OfficialDMRC delhi metro at indraprastha(Blue line).

Be change the traveling plan to go office or anywhere for avoid such kind of delays.#dmrc #blueline pic.twitter.com/FqtoVK5L1V — Anand Pm (@AnandPm16) June 9, 2022

This is Yamuna Bank Blue line, thanks for amazing service by @OfficialDMRC thousands are stuck here and late for office, college and school, amazing work guys keep making us proud like this 👍 pic.twitter.com/vIRElyWZwl — Nitin Tiwari (@Nitin_0_0) June 9, 2022

Pictures and videos from other stations were also shared on social media. Tweeting this photo from Rajiv Chowk, this user wrote: “Delhi Metro Blue Line services delayed again in peak office hours.”

Delhi Metro Blue Line services delayed again in peak office hours. #delhimetro pic.twitter.com/xKEN3FvRD3 — Tenzin Jigdal བསྟན་འཛིན་འཇིགས་བྲལ། (@zinjigs5) June 9, 2022

A frustrated user wrote: “Blue Line services delayed again in peak office hours, commuters express anger on social media. Yesterday, same happened with Pink Line…Ab to lagta h Metro ke kharab hone ka time aa gya hai.”

#delhimetro Blue Line services delayed again in peak office hours, commuters express anger on social media#Delhi #Metro @OfficialDMRC

Yesterday same happened with pink line..

Ab to lagta h..metro k kharab hone ka time aa gya h🤓 pic.twitter.com/sF2oz3nAM0 — Dr.Shumaila Saifi (@dr_saifi06) June 9, 2022

Several users urged people to avoid taking Delhi Metro for commuting and instead look for alternate ways to travel.

Blue Line at #DelhiMetro is at technical fault. Take some alternative to your office. pic.twitter.com/Uor2NWQ9bs — Sachin Varshney (@Varshney__) June 9, 2022

“Panic in Delhi Metro blue line due to a spark. Passengers escaped through the emergency exit,” a tweet on the microblogging site read.

Panic in #DelhiMetro blue line due to a spark. Passengers escaped through the emergency exit.@OfficialDMRC @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/rrB3H1AXtz — Laasiya Priya | లాస్య (@laasiyapriya) June 6, 2022

Here’s how others reacted to the delay in metro services.

#DelhiMetro Blue line services have been halted. They have evacuated commuters at Indraprastha. Officials say ‘technical snag’@OfficialDMRC pic.twitter.com/0xg0PddQqb — Kritika vaid (@KritikaVaid91) June 9, 2022

As per DMRC’s Twitter account, metro services resumed on Blue Line after some time.

Normal services have resumed. https://t.co/dUrQfc5bRi — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 9, 2022

On June 6 too, the services across the Blue Line corridor of the Delhi Metro were impacted owing to a technical snag.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.