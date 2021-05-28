buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneYaas#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»Amazon Buys MGM Studio, Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter
2-MIN READ

Amazon Buys MGM Studio, Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter

Image Credits: Twitter/@Blitzwilder

Image Credits: Twitter/@Blitzwilder

Celebrating the news of the acquisition, Amazon Prime rooted for the lion bond on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Amazon made a whooping deal with MGM, acquiring the famed Hollywood studio for $8.45 billion. The iconic studio is known for producing some classic films and shows like James Bond and Rocky franchises, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Legally Blonde. Following the acquisition, the battle for global streaming supremacy has reached new heights. Since MGM’s most popular movies and shows will now be added to Amazon’s extensive library of cinema, it is going to give the company an edge over streaming rivals such as Netflix and Disney+.

According to Mike Hopkins, who heads Prime Video and Amazon Studios, MGM has a library of over 4,000 films and 17,000 hours of TV shows.

Celebrating the news of the acquisition, Amazon Prime rooted for the lion bond on Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

The announcement is not just a business deal. It has turned out to be more than happy news for movie buffs, especially the Prime members. Soon after the news was out, netizens started flooding social media with photoshopped images of MGM’s famous lion logo. In the distorted logo, people have added Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ face.

Many commented on how the super expensive deal will directly benefit Prime Video account holders.

Some asked if Bezos will play a role in the next Bond movie.

Others wondered if the Amazon CEO also owns Donald Trump’s The Apprentice’s tapes.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra too had a James Bond-inspired take on the news.

MGM had put itself up for sale in December last year. While the US studio was also courted by Apple and the Sky owner Comcast, they balked at the size of the cheque Amazon was willing to offer. Seems, Bezos was in a hurry to make the deal before stepping down as the CEO. Bezos had earlier announced that Andy Jassy would be taking over as the CEO on July 5, the day Amazon was founded in 1994.

This is the second-largest acquisition by the company. Earlier in 2017, Amzonbought grocer Whole Foods for nearly $14 billion.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 28, 2021, 19:47 IST