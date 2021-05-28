Amazon Buys MGM Studio, Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter

On Wednesday, Amazon made a whooping deal with MGM, acquiring the famed Hollywood studio for $8.45 billion. The iconic studio is known for producing some classic films and shows like James Bond and Rocky franchises, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Legally Blonde. Following the acquisition, the battle for global streaming supremacy has reached new heights. Since MGM’s most popular movies and shows will now be added to Amazon’s extensive library of cinema, it is going to give the company an edge over streaming rivals such as Netflix and Disney+.

According to Mike Hopkins, who heads Prime Video and Amazon Studios, MGM has a library of over 4,000 films and 17,000 hours of TV shows.

Celebrating the news of the acquisition, Amazon Prime rooted for the lion bond on Twitter.

MGM Amazon Prime Videolions — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 26, 2021

The announcement is not just a business deal. It has turned out to be more than happy news for movie buffs, especially the Prime members. Soon after the news was out, netizens started flooding social media with photoshopped images of MGM’s famous lion logo. In the distorted logo, people have added Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ face.

Many commented on how the super expensive deal will directly benefit Prime Video account holders.

Some asked if Bezos will play a role in the next Bond movie.

With Amazon buying MGM, Jeff Bezos will be the next James Bond villain pic.twitter.com/RQ8FstYUEh— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) May 26, 2021

Others wondered if the Amazon CEO also owns Donald Trump’s The Apprentice’s tapes.

You know what the Amazon and MGM deal means?Jeff Bezos owns The Apprentice now. Jeff Bezos owns The Apprentice outtakes. *sips coffee* — YS (@NYinLA2121) May 26, 2021

Industrialist Anand Mahindra too had a James Bond-inspired take on the news.

“The name’s Bezos. James Bezos… “ (With apologies to Ian Fleming and @JeffBezos ) https://t.co/7BgwH8DKPZ— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 26, 2021

MGM had put itself up for sale in December last year. While the US studio was also courted by Apple and the Sky owner Comcast, they balked at the size of the cheque Amazon was willing to offer. Seems, Bezos was in a hurry to make the deal before stepping down as the CEO. Bezos had earlier announced that Andy Jassy would be taking over as the CEO on July 5, the day Amazon was founded in 1994.

This is the second-largest acquisition by the company. Earlier in 2017, Amzonbought grocer Whole Foods for nearly $14 billion.

