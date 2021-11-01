Amazon Courier Guy Fired after Video of Woman Coming Out Delivery Van Goes Viral

A week ago, a TikTok video started getting a monumental number of views wherein an Amazon delivery van was seen parked at a street in Florida. Moments later, a woman could be seen getting out of the backdoor, sparking speculation over the internet about the nature of the meet. The delivery person was then seen holding the door open as the woman in a black dress and flip-flops was captured hopping out of the van. Coming out as a development in the incident, the amazon worker has now been sacked after the video went viral, reported Fox News. “This does not reflect the high standards we have for our delivery partners and their drivers. Allowance of unauthorized persons to enter the delivery van is considered a policy violation, and the driver is no longer with us,” said Maria Boschetti, the company’s spokesperson.

Watch the video here:

Amazon delivery drivers are different! 😅😂 (via @patrickhook01/TT) pic.twitter.com/sS0kzEw0Ij— i SEENT it (@iseentit_online) October 25, 2021

The video first came into light on October 24, when a TikTok user with handle @patrickhook01 captured the iffy incident on camera and shared the video. Since then, the video has crossed multiple social media platforms and eventually reached Amazon’s administration. As a result, the courier guy was terminated from his duties at the company.

While what transpired in the van is still surrounded by a haze of confusion, netizens had their own theories regarding the events that occurred in the van. More than 20,000 comments were poured on the video, including jokes and cunning remarks associated with the company and the driver.

Amazon’s delivery persons are frequent appearances in the news for either something funny and positive or for criminal conduct. Some time back, an Amazon delivery person was arrested for dressing up as a woman and clicking pictures of women and girls in the loo. When officials confiscated his phone, they found pictures of girls as young as 8-years-old.

