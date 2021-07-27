Amazon Customer Receives Tiny Bottle of Vitamins in a TV-sized Box

You must have come across Amazon order mix-up stories on the internet leaving netizens shocked and joyous from time to time. However, in a recent Amazon delivery fiasco, a shopper from England was confused to find out that his order of a little bottle of vitamins was delivered in a huge cardboard box, almost the size of a TV. The incident happened to 55-year-old Mark Reid, who had ordered £7.95 (Rs 820) worth of 120 vitamin D3 pills and £7.49 (Rs 770) worth set of 12 meat skewers from the largest e-commerce website.

However, when the package was being delivered to his home in Alnwick, in Northumberland, he had not expected it to arrive in such a large packaging that he initially thought it to be a wrong order delivery. It arrived in a three by two ft cardboard box that enclosed the three inch-tall plastic bottle of vitamins and a packet of barbecue skewers, both of which were wrapped up in the 10 ft paper stuffed inside. Sharing his unboxing experience, he stated that it felt like he was performing the magician’s endless handkerchief trick before getting to the bottom of the box when he finally found his order. Disappointed by the packaging and how much waste it produced for two small orders, he claimed that it weighed more than the pills and skewers themselves, the Mirror reports.

The father-of-two has recycled the waste paper, however, claims that large companies like Amazon should be doing better and setting examples for others. Initially, he assumed he had received the wrong parcel and inquired his neighbours asking if they had ordered anything.

A spokesperson for the company responded to the incident and said that the company is pursuing multi-year waste reduction initiatives like e-commerce ready packaging and Amazon Frustration-Free packaging, which promote hassle-free opening, 100 per cent recyclable packaging. They added that these efforts are aimed to eliminate hard plastic clamshell cases and plastic-coated wires used for toys. In terms of data, they shared that due to such steps, they have eliminated more than 36,000 tons of excess packaging just in 2015.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here