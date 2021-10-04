Amazon Delivery Partner Tosses Parcel On To Roof While Fighting Bug, Asks For Ladder

The most unusual place you can receive your Amazon order can be from the roof of your house. In a hilarious video shared by a user on TikTok from San Diego, an Amazon delivery guy accidentally tossed a parcel on the roof because an insect was troubling him. The TikTok user said that he received a message from the delivery guy who wrote, “Hi, this is your Amazon delivery driver. this sounds crazy but I accidently threw a package on your roof. Do you have a ladder I can use?” But as soon as he looked at the doorbell camera footage, he knew why and how the parcel landed on the roof.

The delivery guy arrived at the user’s location with the parcel. But as and when he was going to ring the bell, an insect, probably a spider, started troubling him. In order to shoo away the insect, he tried to swat only to realize that the package had escaped from his hand and landed on the roof of the house. After he realized what happened he looked for the package and found it on the roof. The ‘Oh no’ background music added to the hilarity of the video.

Watch it here:

The nervous delivery guy went some steps back and started circling around thinking for a solution before riding away. The family was not at home at that time and retrieved the package later on.

