Amazon Driver Hailed 'Hero' for Killing a Massive Spider on Customer’s Request in Texas

The internet just got their own “spiderman".In a recent amusing incident, an Amazon delivery guy went an extra mile for his customer by killing a spider. Gwen Sanchez from Texas shared her story through TikTok and the video went viral in no time. The woman, who is terrified of spiders, ordered a package from Amazon delivery service with “additional instructions.” It was an appeal for the delivery person to get rid of the giant spider that sat across her front doorbell. The request of the lady was, “There is a huge spider on my front porch who is refusing to leave and I’m too scared to go out my front door. If you could kill the spider for me that would be amazing. Thank you!”

The Amazon delivery driver took note of the request and got rid of the spider. The camera placed at the doorbell captured him killing the eight-legged insect with his shoe. The clip has garnered over 9.8 million views and heaps of likes. Social media users hailed the guy terming him as a “hero.”

When it comes to such heart-warming stories of delivery persons, there is no dearth. Recently, book-lovers discovered a man who is known to be a “walking library.” A Kerala resident named P Sukumaran walks for 12 kms to deliver library books door-to-door. He works at a local library in Karuvatta South which is maintained under the Kerala State Library Council. Around 1000 books get delivered by him per week in the areas of Alappuzha.

Another event that left the social media awe-inspiring was of a delivery guy who travelled extra without charging a penny. The employee of a Malaysian food delivery had to travel to a farther location but he did it gracefully. These incidents only work as testimonies of generous humanity.

