'Amazon Firestick' is the First Thing that Comes Up When You Google 'Amazon Fire'

The Amazon rainforest has been burning for over two weeks now. If reports are to be believed, the rainforest is approaching an irreversible tippling point. But are we really prepared to face the consequences?

Here's the thing. We aren't. But that's topic for debate for another day. Let's talk about how messed up our priorities are. The rainforest has been on fire for almost a month, and the outrage began only recently. Only recently have people begun to raise their voice against human activities which led to the fire in the first place.

If you're anything like me, you probably tried to Google "Amazon fire" in order to get your hands on every bit of information available on the internet. And what I saw shocked me. If you type "Amazon fire" in the images section of Google, this is what you get:

Do you see even a single image of the fire? No. Instead, you get a number of images of the Amazon firestick. How ironic, right? While the world crumbles and falls apart owing to human activity and greed for more materialistic pleasures in life, Google chooses to focus on the very thing that might lead to the end of life as we know it - commercialism.

There's a bitter taste in my mouth as I say this - the Amazon fire, which could very well be considered a sign of impending doom, has led to unintended publicity for the ecommerce giant, Amazon. As it happens, Amazon had recently released its range of tablets a few months ago. The brand's algorithm has been so accurately developed that typing "amazon fire" will instantly lead you to Amazon's Fire 7 tablet, which hogs up most of the space on the search pages. If you haven't lost your patience by now, you can scroll down to find maybe one generic image of the fire. But then again, tons of fake images have also been doing the rounds on the internet.

Something similar happens when you search for news items on "Amazon fire." Take a look for yourself:

Even with all the hue and cry, news items on the burning rainforest form occupy second position. How messed up and, not to mention, infuriating is this? The question arises, what could be the reason behind this glitch? Maybe the fact that news about the fire was picked up much later could be one of the primary reasons. Or the fact that major news organisations around the globe have chosen to stay mum on what actually caused the fire.

Nevertheless, what's really important is how to minimise the damage caused by fire and what you could do to reduce the burden on the environment.

