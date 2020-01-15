Take the pledge to vote

Amazon India Faces Flak and FIR For Printing 'Golden Temple' on Bathroom Rug

"Amazon is showing 'recklessness towards Sikh sentiments'," Sirsa tweeted.

IANS

Updated:January 15, 2020, 9:40 AM IST
Amazon India Faces Flak and FIR For Printing 'Golden Temple' on Bathroom Rug
An FIR has been filed against retail giant Amazon India by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa for 'hurting' Sikh community's sentiments for letting a seller put up toilet mats for sale with Golden Temple's image on them, the media has reported.

The e-commerce major has earlier faced flak as well for letting sellers put such products for sale on the platform.

Sirsa took to Twitter and posted a few pictures showing bathroom rugs printed with the images of Golden Temple on it.

"Amazon is showing 'recklessness towards Sikh sentiments'," Sirsa tweeted.

He also urged the e-commerce giant to ban the seller and asked them to issue a global apology.

Notably, this is not the first time that the retail giant has courted controversy in this issue.

Earlier in 2018, Amazon was slammed by several Sikh bodies for selling doormats, rugs and toilet accessories bearing the image of the highly-revered Golden Temple and was asked to immediately remove the "disrespectful products" that hurt the sentiments of the community worldwide.

Prominent community body in the US, the Sikh Coalition, had said that the matter was alerted to Amazon selling doormats, rugs and toilet seat covers with the image of Golden Temple.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
