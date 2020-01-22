Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amazon is Now Selling Pro and Anti-CAA T-Shirts With a Not-So-Subtle Message

Titled, 'Anti CAA, NRC, NPR Casual Round Neck White T-Shirt' the tee is available in several sizes for both men and women.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2020, 2:45 PM IST
Amazon is Now Selling Pro and Anti-CAA T-Shirts With a Not-So-Subtle Message
Image credits: Amazon India.

The protests against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act that have dominated the headlines for over a month ever since the passing of the contentious Act in December last year, do not seem to be dying anytime soon.

As the women and children of Shaheen Bagh-Kalindi Kunj area continue their day-night protest against the freshly implemented CAA, more and more protesters are joining the fight against the government's move to grant citizenship that discriminates on the basis of religion.

Some showed up at protests with quirky placards, some took out rallies on boats, some made rap songs about why the Citizenship Amendment Bill-National Register of Citizens should be removed, while others recited Faiz Ahmed Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' to send their message across.

And now, you can literally show your "support" to the protestors by donning "Anti CAA, NRC, NPR" t-shirts that are readily available on e-commerce website Amazon.

Don't believe us? Here you go:

anti caa tee

Titled, "Anti CAA,NRC,NPR Casual Round Neck White T-Shirt" the tee is available in several sizes for both men and women.

Those who bought the product or simply came across it, dropped reviews. Notably, the tee was first launched on 29th December 2019.

reviews

But wait, there is a twist.

If you are in favour of the central government's push for CAA-NRC, you too get to "show" your support. Only this time, the t-shirt you'd choose to wear has been designed with a green checkmark. The product first went online only on January 18, 2020.

pro caa

There is only one review on this product.

review

Incidentally, both the products are being sold by one seller.

