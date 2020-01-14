Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amazon Package Contained Diapers with Poop in Them, Says Family Who Received Them

A New Jersey family says they received used diapers from Amazon’s delivery service.

Associated Press

Updated:January 14, 2020, 12:18 PM IST
Amazon Package Contained Diapers with Poop in Them, Says Family Who Received Them
Representational photo

A New Jersey family says they received used diapers from Amazon’s delivery service.

Nassly Sales said she was shocked to see diapers covered in what appeared to be fecal matter when she opened her Amazon package, WPIX-TV reported on Friday.

Sales said she purchases diapers for her two daughters each month from the online retail giant’s Amazon Warehouse section, which sells returned items at a discounted rate. Amazon inspects and certifies all open-box products before reselling them, according to Amazon’s website.

Sales immediately started disinfecting her nursery and wiped down her daughter with rubbing alcohol. The Jersey City woman said she feared for her daughter’s health since she was born 26 weeks premature and has a compromised immune system.

The family said the substance on the diapers appears to be fecal matter, but they have not had it officially tested.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company worked with the family to resolve the issue.

“We work hard to provide customers with a great experience and deeply regret that this situation did not live up to our high standards,” the spokesperson said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
