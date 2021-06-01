Amazon Rainforest to Tower of Pisa, Desis 'Misplace' Iconic Spots Around the World in Viral Twitter Thread

The internet is a hotbed for many things, and unbridled humour is also one of them. A recurring trend on the social media platform has been sharing pictures of iconic places and people and naming it something else entirely. Started by one Twitter user, others also join in turning the thread viral. Recently, yet another Twitter user sparked off a similar topic and users started posting all weird and wrong images of places’ names. Starting from the Bandra-Worli sea link to M Chinnaswamy Stadium to some ‘famous’ or ‘not famous’ people to major cricket teams got mis-identified in the thread, evoking much laughter among netizens.
Starting off the thread, social media user @VanshikaPn posted a photo of the ‘M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru’ that looked a LOT like the Colosseum in Rome, but it was the cricket stadium, we get it.
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/3A5UtF9u4v— van (@VanshikaPn) May 28, 2021
This is the Brigade Gateway Orion Mall in Bangalore. We all agree!
Brigade Gateway Orion Mall, Bangalore pic.twitter.com/wkamWVNEsB— pra (@PrathikaPn) May 29, 2021
The ‘Northern Lights’ of Norway were at someone’s doorstep, rather rooftop, we KID you NOT!
Northern Lights pic.twitter.com/KQ47hNtF2V— Pranav Sharma (@Pranavvshaarma) May 28, 2021
The Bandra-Worli sealink looked majestic, even more than it usually does.
Bandra Worli Sea Link, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/KJtcoyIF4L— Atharva (@aalsi_jeev) May 29, 2021
The Amazon rainforest looks pretty!
Amazon Rain forest. pic.twitter.com/VPWeLf5wow— Vishal Upadhyay (@vishal_upadhyay) May 29, 2021
The new Buckingham Palace seems to have a new location too.
Buckhingam Palace, Mysore pic.twitter.com/HagafB620o— Ahmed Raza (@wRaza_8) May 29, 2021
IPL Team Royal Challengers Bangalore seems to have won the cup sometime back!
Royal Challengers Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/xazbCfMQys— MR. G O A T (@264EdenGardens) May 29, 2021
Here we had Bengaluru’s Church street.
Church street Bangalore pic.twitter.com/CH6nAkifRc— Danish Shariff (@DanishShariff9) May 29, 2021
Tesla’s new car seems to be a doing some fabulous parking stunts.
Automatic Parking Stunt by Tesla car pic.twitter.com/We1XDXKyVz— AVINASH MISHRA (@mi_avinash5) May 30, 2021
The Eiffel Tower looks classy as ever..
Eiffel tower,Paris pic.twitter.com/rKrvOmRuWj— ™ (@bsudipta062) May 29, 2021
Here’s the Leaning Tower of Pisa..a little off place it seems
Leaning Tower of Pisa pic.twitter.com/uPJiM4GgNK— sumit (@UN_PrEdiTAble) May 29, 2021
Vidhana Soudha Bangalore !! pic.twitter.com/JFAWlWEAXU— Princy (@ampeebee) May 29, 2021
The Pyramids seem to have found a new base spot..
The Pyramids pic.twitter.com/GpuQ5yEluA— Mundoor Maadan (@mundoor_maadan) May 29, 2021
The Thames river seems…DIFFERENT.
THAMES…. pic.twitter.com/cQ5amKICH4— Subba Rao (@TNSubbaRao1) May 29, 2021
Smart city Dholera pic.twitter.com/oq1ZB9QCkA— BhagareBaingan (@KyaReBaingan) May 29, 2021
Cable Bridge. Hyderabad Telangana pic.twitter.com/vpLWLgkgPb— Ilyaz مُحَمَّد🇵🇸Free Palestine💔 (@ilyaz7) May 29, 2021
And finally, the Lotus Temple in Delhi..
Lotus Temple, Delhi pic.twitter.com/KP1LVzB0IM— Luv (@luv1oh1) May 29, 2021
The Ever Given-Suez Canal saga was also reminisced..
Suez canal pic.twitter.com/ciP5cknSyh— Aryan Kumar (@quizenius_aryan) May 29, 2021
Video from the surface of Mars @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/sENhX9tu24— Mohammad Danish Shaikh(MDS) (@TheDanishShaikh) May 30, 2021
Well, dare we say, we do love a lot of the changed venues for so many of these landmark structures. Gives them a lot uniqueness in the larger scheme of things!
