Amazon Rainforest to Tower of Pisa, Desis 'Misplace' Iconic Spots Around the World in Viral Twitter Thread

The internet is a hotbed for many things, and unbridled humour is also one of them. A recurring trend on the social media platform has been sharing pictures of iconic places and people and naming it something else entirely. Started by one Twitter user, others also join in turning the thread viral. Recently, yet another Twitter user sparked off a similar topic and users started posting all weird and wrong images of places’ names. Starting from the Bandra-Worli sea link to M Chinnaswamy Stadium to some ‘famous’ or ‘not famous’ people to major cricket teams got mis-identified in the thread, evoking much laughter among netizens.

Starting off the thread, social media user @VanshikaPn posted a photo of the ‘M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru’ that looked a LOT like the Colosseum in Rome, but it was the cricket stadium, we get it.

This is the Brigade Gateway Orion Mall in Bangalore. We all agree!

The ‘Northern Lights’ of Norway were at someone’s doorstep, rather rooftop, we KID you NOT!

The Bandra-Worli sealink looked majestic, even more than it usually does.

The Amazon rainforest looks pretty!

The new Buckingham Palace seems to have a new location too.

IPL Team Royal Challengers Bangalore seems to have won the cup sometime back!

Here we had Bengaluru’s Church street.

Tesla’s new car seems to be a doing some fabulous parking stunts.

The Eiffel Tower looks classy as ever..

Here’s the Leaning Tower of Pisa..a little off place it seems

The Pyramids seem to have found a new base spot..

The Thames river seems…DIFFERENT.

And finally, the Lotus Temple in Delhi..

The Ever Given-Suez Canal saga was also reminisced..

Well, dare we say, we do love a lot of the changed venues for so many of these landmark structures. Gives them a lot uniqueness in the larger scheme of things!

