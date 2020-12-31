Amazon Rainforest Will Vanish by 2064, Researchers Make Alarming Prediction

In a new paper published in the peer-reviewed journal Environment, scientist Robert Walker has predicted that the unabated deforestation will devour the Amazon rainforests by 2064 and the green cover will be wiped off from its existence.

The professor at the University of Florida in his paper has said that in the decades to come, it will turn into a savannah. The land will have flammable grasses and shrubs, reported the Daily Mail. According to the paper, the intensification of drought-based tree mortality is the biggest concern. It will stem from the synergies of fire and deforestation.

The changes in the regional hydroclimate are said to impact the Amazon rainforest. The droughts are killing off the vulnerable tree species of the rainforest. As per the new paper, the catastrophe will be worse than imagined because of the dependence of the local community on the Amazon rainforest for water.

Not only for the local community, the impact is going to be on the world as well. The largest tropical forest which is spread around 2.3 million square miles in area regulates the oxygen and carbon cycle of the world and reduces air pollution. It is therefore called the lungs of the Earth.

It is said that the year 2064 will be a tipping point as the droughts will be so frequent that the rainforest will not be able to recover from them. Currently, they happen every four years.

The reasons behind deforestation of the forest are many but the biggest one is the removal of the forest land to use it for the cultivation of crops. According to Professor Robert, the collapse of environmental governance in Amazonian countries, most importantly Brazil, are adding to the concerns people have about the future of the rainforest.

He added that deforestation reached a low point in 2012 when measures were taken to curb it but soon started increasing again. An expert from University of Leeds, Dr Adriane Muelbert has said that the response of the ecosystem is lagging behind the rate of climate change. She said that higher mortality was seen in the trees and the species that are equipped to survive drier climates also did not show enough compensatory growth.

Professor Robert agrees with Dr Adriane as he said that if a canopy needs more than four years to recover from the damage in one year, then a forest cannot survive. The length of the dry season has also increased which does not give the canopies enough time to recover.