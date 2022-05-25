Amazon Sells Plastic Bucket for Rs 26,000 and Internet Cannot Keep Calm

An ordinary plastic bucket priced at Rs 25,999 on Amazon has left customers baffled. After a Twitter user put up the bizarre pricing, netizens are wondering if the price is a result of a human or machine error. It also led to memes and jokes about what must be special in the bucket to justify its price.

“Just found this on Amazon and I don’t know what to do.”

Just found this on Amazon and I don't know what to do pic.twitter.com/hvxTqGYzC4 — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) May 23, 2022

“Seeing Babu Rao’s bucket on sale being posted by someone named Raju is just real life Phir Hera Pheri and we appreciate it.”

Seeing Babu Rao's bucket on sale being posted by someone named Raju is just real life Phir Hera Pheri and we appreciate it 👌 https://t.co/XU0WeYntBB — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 24, 2022

“If inflation continues in the current pace, who knows, this could be the reality! Anyways, it is hilarious!”

If inflation continues in the current pace, who knows, this could be the reality! Anyways, it is hilarious! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/ID8s2GLXo0 — Adrita Saha (@AdritaSaha17) May 24, 2022

“This bucket fills itself with fresh drinking water everyday.”

This bucket fills itself with fresh drinking water everyday https://t.co/Wjewe2DmiE — Secular Buffalo 🐃 (@SecularBuffalo) May 24, 2022

“Take the EMI option, what else to do?”

Take the EMI option, what else to do? https://t.co/9Irk5qohiv — Raunaq Rajani (@SirRaunaqRajani) May 24, 2022

“28% ka discount mil raha hain.. pretty good deal…kharid lo.”

28% ka discount mil raha hain.. pretty good deal…kharid lo💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/9w4CKw1QlP — Samiksha Govenkar (@sammy__circle) May 24, 2022

“Baalti ke saath bathroom bhi bech rahe kya?”

Baalti ke saath bathroom bhi bech rahe kya? https://t.co/AJeFIPncMh — Banarasi Kafka (@BanarasWallah) May 24, 2022

“Damn, it’s unavailable now.”

“at that cost this bucket better be turning water into wine.”

at that cost this bucket better be turning water into wine — Tina Gurnaney (@TinaGurnaney) May 23, 2022

“Buy it. It’s a status thing. You’ll be the only person who has a bucket that costs 25k. It’s a piece of rare art. It’s Web 0 redefined.

Then sell it for $3 million.”

Buy it. It's a status thing. You'll be the only person who has a bucket that costs 25k. It's a piece of rare art. It's Web 0 redefined. Then sell it for $3 million — Adithya Venkatesan (@adadithya) May 23, 2022

“I think Seller forgot to mention decimal point after first 9. Strange thing it’s available in EMI.”

I think Seller forgot to mention decimal point after first 9. Strange thing it’s available in EMI 😂https://t.co/8Q3y4fbkdy — Hiren Patel (@hiren5260) May 24, 2022

Recently, another such bizarre pricing had left internet users scratching their heads. Amid the skyrocketing prices in Dublin, a user came up with an advertisement on the property rental website Airbnb. The advertisement was for a tent available for two guests at a staggering Rs 5,355.64 a night. The price was further reduced to Rs 4,579.46. The tent also offered one bed and bath, most probably in the house set up behind. The tent was built on a backyard concrete slab.

