Amazon to Star Trek: Jeff Bezos is Set to Focus on 'Blue Origin'. Is Elon Musk Listening?

Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, recently announced that he will be stepping down as the CEO of the online retail company later this year. However, he will continue as the executive chairman of Amazon and is still its largest shareholder. Media reports claim that he is all set to focus on long term ventures like his spacecraft manufacturing company, Blue Origin.

Blue Origin, much like Elon Musk’s SpaceX, aims at making reusable rockets that can fly into space, thereby, making space travel easier, and reducing the cost of exploration. A passion project for Bezos, Blue Origin’s motto is Gradatim Ferociter (Step by Step, Ferociously).

For Bezos, his passion to invent and do things creatively has always taken precedence. As a kid, Bezos had been 'a garage inventor' and at an early age, he had been the inventor of an automatic gate closer (which was made out of cement-filled tyres), and a solar cooker made from an umbrella and tinfoil (which didn't work very well).

According to a recent book, with an introduction from Walter Issacson, titled Invent and Wander, Bezos’ passion for space travel also started at a very young age when he watched the televised coverage of the Apollo 11 mission, during which Neil Armstrong ‘took a giant step for mankind’ by taking the first steps on the moon. For the young Bezos, it was a definitive moment, following which he also became a ‘hard-core’ fan of Star Trek, and all things related to space adventure.

At the age of 30, after being married for a year, he decided to quit his lucrative job and build an online bookstore, where millions of titles can be found together. At the time, setting up an online retail platform was no short of an invention, given that it was the first of its kind, but Bezos was determined, and with the support of his spouse and his family, he embarked on the journey to set up Amazon (which, interestingly, he had initially named Cadabra). The rest, as they say, is history.

Amazon went live on July 16, 1995, from Jeff and MacKenzie's two-bedroom apartment rented near Seattle and despite no proper publicity to speak of, Amazon scored in sales in all fifty states, and forty-five countries, noted Issacson in his book.

Twenty-seven years later, as Bezos announced that he will be stepping down as the CEO of the company, and focus on his passion projects on climate change, and space, it isn’t hard to imagine that he has grand and very creative plans for his new ventures too.

According to the book, Invent and Wander, during the launch of Blue Origin’s Lunar Lander, Blue Moon, at an event in Washington DC (in 2019) Bezos had said that he isn’t one of those who see the space as Plan B or a place to escape to, when the Earth ends. But, for him, it is an expansion area, where humankind can move to, as the economy and population continue to grow.

Bezos said that while he too, dreams of space colonies, it is for the future generation to build them. He, however, added, “we do know that there are certain gates to pass through, certain prerequisite to meet. If we don’t do these, we will never get there…”

Bezos said that those prerequisites are the things that our generation has to take care of so that the future generation of space entrepreneurs can build space industry on it. The two most essential prerequisites according to him are reduction of launch cost (rockets), and the usage of in-space resources.

During the speech, Bezos said, “Earth has a very powerful gravitational field, and lifting all of our resources off of Earth just isn’t going to work. We need to be able to use resources that are already in space.”

He pointed out that one such resource is the moon, and it already has a valuable component, water (in the form of ice) available. However, the moon too needs infrastructure, and the onus to build that infrastructure falls on the current generation.

“We must have a future of dynamism for our grandchildren and their grandchildren. We cannot let them fall prey to stasis and rationing, and it’s this generation’s job to build the road to space so that the future generations can unleash their creativity,” Bezos said during his Washington DC event.

“When this is possible, when the infrastructure is in place for the future space entrepreneurs, just as it was for me in 1994 to start Amazon, you will see amazing things happen, and it will happen fast…If this generation builds the road to space, builds the infrastructure, we will get to see thousands of future entrepreneurs building a real space industry and I want to inspire them. The vision sounds very big, and it is. None of this is easy. All of it is hard, but I want to inspire you. So, think about this: big things start small,” He had concluded.

Apart from Blue Origin, Bezos will also be in-charge of the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund and The Washington Post moving forward.