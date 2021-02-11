Amazon's New 'The Helix' Building Design is Reminding Redditors of the Poo Emoji

Amazon released its proposed plans for the second phase of its headquarters,The Helix, under construction in Arlington, Virginia. However, the double helix design is being compared to the popular poop emoji on Reddit.

The 2.8-million-square-foot-double-helix- shaped building is being designed by architecture firm NBBJ which states that it was inspired by DNA, galaxies, pinecones, seashells and weather patterns, states the building proposal press release.

Amazon states that its aims to make the headquarters resemble a spiraling vertical forest.The project costs around $2.5 billion and the proposed building is said to have included 20,000 square feet of community space and the company also plans to offer public tours a few times a month. The press release states that they also plan to have local artists in the residence.

The Redditors, however, seem to be unimpressed by the 'poop' shaped design. A user shared the resembling picture in the group and wrote, ‘New Amazon HQ2 "Helix" Tower...can't unsee this now.’

94% of the group members upvoted the picture and praised the new design.One of the users called it ‘a beautiful piece of architecture’ and said that he loved the natural aspect and would envy anyone who worked there.

Another person commenting on the comparison with emoji said that that’s why it looked so similar. Another user called it ‘dope’ while one said it looks like staircase to nowhere. Majority of the people called it beautiful and stated that it’s better than rest of the concrete buildings.

One person said; imagine starting your days by having a healthy uphill walk in a forest to your office, looking out your window and seeing trees. Another user called it a ‘poop-moji spiral forest.’

The press release states that the double helix will offer a variety of alternative work environments for its employees amidst lush gardens and flourishing trees native to the region. It states that the company believes that it campuses should be neighborhood that bring people together and not isolated, employee-only spaces that ignore their surroundings.

The building will offer 100,000 square feet for restraints, stores, food court, dog run, plus child care centers, states the press release. It also states that there will be two walk able paths of landscaped terrain that will spiral up the outside of the building. Amazon has also planned to for an artist-in-residence program , so that local artists in collaboration with their employees will be inspired by the nature inside the headquarters to create their new pieces.

The company aims to infuse nature into the urban landscape and create a unique, sustainable environment where their employees can work and invent for their customers, states the press release.