4-min read

'Grave Injustice': Ambati Rayudu's Unexpected Retirement After World Cup Snub Has Twitter Up in Arms

In the 50 ODI innings that he has played, Ambati Rayudu scored 1694 runs at an average of 47.05 with a top score of 124*. He has hit three centuries and 10 fifties and has a strike rate of 79.04.

News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
'Grave Injustice': Ambati Rayudu's Unexpected Retirement After World Cup Snub Has Twitter Up in Arms
File photo of Ambati Rayudu
After being passed over twice when two Indian players sustained injuries at the World Cup, batsman Ambati Rayudu on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket. Rayudu was listed in the reserves for the Indian cricket team prior to the World Cup.

The middle-order batsman has not stated the reason for his retirement yet and has added that he will not play in the Indian Premier League butis open to playing in other T20 leagues abroad.

In the 50 ODI innings that he has played, Rayudu scored 1694 runs at an average of 47.05 with a top score of 124*. He has hit three centuries and 10 fifties and has a strike rate of 79.04. In the five T20Is innings that he has played, he has scored 42 runs at an average of 10.50.

Rayudu was trolled heavily on social media after Mayank Aggarwal was opted to play in Vijay Shankar’s place, who was ruled out from the tournament due to a toe fracture. He had been already ruled out once before that, when the Indian team management decided to fly in Rishab Pant in place of Shikhar Dhawan.

Rayudu had also questioned the selectors’ decision to pick Shankar over him with a tweet that mocked a statement by the head selector.

However, his unexpected decision has come crashing down on fans, leaving many cricket enthusiasts devastated and surprised.

Many have come out on Twitter to lament the early loss of a young talent who had a promising cricketing career ahead of him. Others however, have not been so kind and are busy bidding Rayadu a farewell which they say he deserves.

Day before the announcement was made, in a bizarre tweet, Iceland cricket on Tuesday offered Rayudu permanent residency in their country so that he can play for them after he was once again looked over for a World Cup spot in the Indian team.

Rayudu initially criticized the selectors for not picking him in India’s squad that travelled to England and was also not called up following injuries to and Vijay Shankar, with Pant and Agarwal selected instead of him.

Building on this, Iceland in a tweet said that Mayank Agarwal, who was the latest call up to the Indian team, only has three professional wickets at 72.33 and that Rayudu could play for them instead.

They did not stop here and further tweeted out the application form for permanent residency in Iceland if he intended to take them up on their offer.

