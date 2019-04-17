SPONSORED BY
Ambati Rayudu's 'Spectacular' Response to World Cup Exclusion Leaves Twitter Gasping for Air

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 17, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
While Rishabh Pant's exclusion from the 15-man squad for the 2019 World Cup in England surprised cricket fans and led to an intense debate among the selectors, the news of 33-year-old Ambati Rayudu been shown the exit doors from the upcoming tournament came as a shock to many.

Vijay Shankar was instead chosen ahead of Rayudu, with the chairman of selectors MSK Prasad noting that the all-rounder was a “three-dimensional” option.

“We did give a few more chances to Rayudu but Vijay Shankar gives three dimensions. He can bat, if the conditions are overcast, he can bowl, plus he is a fielder. We are looking at Vijay Shankar as a No. 4,” chief selector MSK Prasad said, justifying his decision.

Not one to stay mum, Rayudu responded to being left out by throwing some serious shade at the selector's statement.

“Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup,” he wrote.




His cheeky response didn't go unnoticed by Twitterati. Many batted for him, appreciating Rayudu for taking the exclusion in true sportsman's spirit.































Others felt Rayudu had gone a bit too far and not making it to the 15-man squad was the right decision taken by BCCI.







Here's the 15-man squad from India for ICC World Cup 2019:

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
