Ambati Rayudu's 'Spectacular' Response to World Cup Exclusion Leaves Twitter Gasping for Air
Vijay Shankar was instead chosen ahead of Rayudu, with the chairman of selectors MSK Prasad noting that the all-rounder was a “three-dimensional” option.
“We did give a few more chances to Rayudu but Vijay Shankar gives three dimensions. He can bat, if the conditions are overcast, he can bowl, plus he is a fielder. We are looking at Vijay Shankar as a No. 4,” chief selector MSK Prasad said, justifying his decision.
Not one to stay mum, Rayudu responded to being left out by throwing some serious shade at the selector's statement.
“Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup,” he wrote.
Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup 😉😋..— Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) April 16, 2019
His cheeky response didn't go unnoticed by Twitterati. Many batted for him, appreciating Rayudu for taking the exclusion in true sportsman's spirit.
EPIC. 🙏 Hard luck, mate. https://t.co/2NeXRqYrD4— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 16, 2019
Curious case of some Hyderabadi cricketers... been in a similar situation... understand the wink✌🏼 https://t.co/zLtAQIMvYn— Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 16, 2019
Go home everyone, Ambati Rayudu has won the Internet World Cup. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1uVN0PuV4q— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 16, 2019
What a great way to take it. Looking at this spirit i wish you will bounce back harder.. good luck https://t.co/abGy4QKY4o— Prabir Bhatt 🇮🇳 (@PrabirBhatt) April 16, 2019
Please Order one for Pant too. Thank you. https://t.co/iwblJ98sEZ— Sanika Sawant (@SanikaSawant10) April 16, 2019
Oooh, cheeky that, a day after MSK Prasad said Vijay Shankar was a three-dimensional player (batting, bowling, fielding). Shots fired! https://t.co/gw7uJbhI8a— Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) April 16, 2019
Waiting for VVS Laxman now😂😂 https://t.co/QH7tRvWarD— Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 16, 2019
Woah... A stinging dig at Vijay Shankar and chief selector MSK Prasad.— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) April 16, 2019
For those who came late, yesterday MSK Prasad described Shankar as a 3D player (three-dimensional) while announcing the World Cup squad. Rayudu Garu was left out 😑😐 pic.twitter.com/J6VKFJ0oey
Hard..... Bahot harddd.... Bahot hardddd!!! https://t.co/TpRovOfthj— VIVEK (@ssvivek4) April 16, 2019
Omg... This was a shade. Love it!! https://t.co/bA6e8zLHnk— ◟̽◞̽ Suzi ◟̽◞̽ (@suzilouiez) April 16, 2019
Others felt Rayudu had gone a bit too far and not making it to the 15-man squad was the right decision taken by BCCI.
There goes his international career. https://t.co/bC4aPjreNe— Rounak Jain (@jainrounak) April 16, 2019
Had Ambati Rayudu scored enough runs he wouldn't have needed to order 3D glasses to watch the World Cup.— Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) April 16, 2019
Here's the 15-man squad from India for ICC World Cup 2019:
Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
-
