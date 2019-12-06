Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

#AmbedkarLongLive: Twitter Fondly Remembers BR Ambedkar on His 63rd Death Anniversary

Badasaheb Ambedkar 's followers and admirers took to Twitter to commemorate him and reminded the world of his political ideologies.

Shreya Basak | News18.com@ShreyaBasak5

Updated:December 6, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
#AmbedkarLongLive: Twitter Fondly Remembers BR Ambedkar on His 63rd Death Anniversary
(Twitter)

One of the most revered flagbearers of India's Dalit movement, Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar famously known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, was a revolutionary face who played the chief role in drafting the Indian Constitution.

Also known as the Father of Indian Constitution, he played a vital role in conceptualising the Constitutional draft, which today governs the life of every Indian citizen.

Being a Dalit under a complex Hindu caste structure, Ambedkar's circumstances pushed him to have a strong footing and bring about a change in an authoritative system, which privileged only "upper-caste" Indians.

This Friday, December 6 marked the 63rd death anniversary of the visionary since his passing in 1956. Fans, followers and admirers of Ambedkar took to Twitter to commemorate him and remind the world about some of his political ideologies.

