#AmbedkarLongLive: Twitter Fondly Remembers BR Ambedkar on His 63rd Death Anniversary
Badasaheb Ambedkar 's followers and admirers took to Twitter to commemorate him and reminded the world of his political ideologies.
(Twitter)
One of the most revered flagbearers of India's Dalit movement, Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar famously known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, was a revolutionary face who played the chief role in drafting the Indian Constitution.
Also known as the Father of Indian Constitution, he played a vital role in conceptualising the Constitutional draft, which today governs the life of every Indian citizen.
Being a Dalit under a complex Hindu caste structure, Ambedkar's circumstances pushed him to have a strong footing and bring about a change in an authoritative system, which privileged only "upper-caste" Indians.
This Friday, December 6 marked the 63rd death anniversary of the visionary since his passing in 1956. Fans, followers and admirers of Ambedkar took to Twitter to commemorate him and remind the world about some of his political ideologies.
You love him,You hate him.But you can’t ignore himHe is around you.#AmbedkarLongLive#BabaSahebAmbedkar #Mahaparinirvandin pic.twitter.com/GDAVbptnUH— gopaldongre (@gopaldx) December 6, 2019
#BabaSahebAmbedkar #AmbedkarLongLive#Mahaparinirvandin #राष्ट्रनिर्माताआंबेडकर Babasaheb was not only for Political democracy but also Social and Economic Democracy pic.twitter.com/fdx5iAIpeG— Tarsem Singh (@InsanTarsem) December 6, 2019
#AmbedkarLongLive only because of you, we are safe and getting all the fundamental rights though people are trying their best to snatch them.— Najma Fatma (@najmafatmaadv) December 6, 2019
#महापरिनिर्वाणदिवस Blessed are the people whose life #Babasaheb has touched & emancipated.Proud to say I am one of them.#Jaibhim#DrBRAmbedkar#AmbedkarAgainstHinduRastra#AmbedkarLongLive#राष्ट्रनिर्माताआंबेडकर #महापरिनिर्वाणदिवस— saanvi (@saanvisingh96) December 6, 2019
#“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”B. R. AmbedkarMahaparinirvan Diwas (death anniversary of Babasaheb) #AmbedkarLongLive pic.twitter.com/C8HNvpGUBE— Ravindra Meena (@im_ravimeena) December 6, 2019
On this day of Baba saheb's #महापरिनिर्वाणदिवस I bow to him and wish that our country should run with his ideology of constitution, justice, law & equality. #AmbedkarLongLive pic.twitter.com/ZatkCjcGct— Harjit Singh Bhatti (@DrHarjitBhatti) December 6, 2019
Remembering our Father of Constitution and a Profound Leader #DrBabasahebAmbedkar on his Death Aniversary.We are Indians firstly and Lastly ~#BRAmbedkar #AmbedkarLongLive pic.twitter.com/BNW6cQHOCp— Madhukar Gondane (@mjgondane) December 6, 2019
”To give consent to this proposal would be a treacherous against India & I as Law Minister of India will never do it”#BabaSahebAmbedkar refused to draft Article 370,his letter to Sheikh Abdullah#Mahaparinirvandin #MahaparinirvanDiwas #राष्ट्रनिर्माताआंबेडकर#AmbedkarLongLive pic.twitter.com/KYYD4KNXO9— Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) December 6, 2019
I am sorry to say but we are failing Dr Ambedkar in his endeavour to create an equal society. How can #AmbedkarLongLive if the state of affairs remain the same.— Mukul Raj (@MuKuLRAaj) December 6, 2019
