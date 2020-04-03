BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Amber Fossil Shows Two Trapped Flies that Died while Mating 41 Million Years Ago

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

Apart from frozen flies, the findings have also disclosed 6,000 pieces of fossilised amber.

A recent discovery of a fossil in Victoria, Australia has revealed a pair of flies, which were engulfed by a blob of sticky amber while mating. The findings were recently published in the journal Scientific Reports.


While in the middle of the act, the prehistoric flies got trapped in a gluey resin of the tree. The resin that hardened over the years, turned into a frozen amber.

It is being estimated that the flies have remained that way for almost 41 million years now.


Jeffrey Stilwell, a palaeontologist and the co-author of the paper, believes that these flies might have accidentally landed on the resin to mate. Jeffrey is a professor at Monash University in Melbourne.

Apart from frozen flies, the findings have also disclosed 6,000 pieces of fossilised amber. These were found from the rocks which are estimated to be 54 to 40 million years ago.


“Amber is considered to be the 'Holy Grail' in the discipline, as organisms are preserved in a state of suspended animation in perfect 3D space, looking just like they died yesterday,” said Jeffrey.

