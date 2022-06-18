Amber Heard Claims 'Years' of Therapy Notes Prove Johnny Depp Abused Her, Divides Twitter

Amber Heard continues to stand by her claims against Johnny Depp. Ahead of an interview with Savannah Guthrie, the actor revealed that she gave the NBC show documents from a therapist that “represented years, years of real-time explanations of what was going on.” In a preview clip, Heard claimed there was a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011, taken by her doctor to whom she was reporting the abuse. As per a New York Post report, in response to Heard’s interview, a spokesperson for Depp told Dateline: “It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by the jury in Johnny’s favor.”

Per usual, the new development divided Twitter, with most siding against Heard.

Amber Heard's appeal will fail because there's really no grounds for it. The "therapy notes" (written in a handwriting that is strikingly familiar to her own) prove nothing. She's got nothing. So, what's next?#AmberHeardIsANarcissist#AmberHeardIsALiar#AmberHeardIsAnAbuser — Steven McCallum (@SMcCallum93) June 17, 2022

Oh please let’s start a thing – “I could tell my therapist…” Example, I could tell my therapist that I was born in 1805 or I eat curtains for breakfast!#AmberHeardDoesNOTSpeakForMe #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsANarcissist #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard https://t.co/vwUw1ml8av — Sara (@SaraKean) June 17, 2022

Oh man Amber heard TOLD her therapist she was hit 😭 She also TOLD the entire fucking world she’d donated seven million dollars to charity — frank drebin (@danblock4) June 16, 2022

So Amber Heard has therapist’s notes that have her describing violence? Couple of things here… 1. It’s all “Amber said”, there are still NO medical records for ANY injuries. 2. All this proves is that she was setting Johnny up right from the very beginning. HOAX. pic.twitter.com/dG1obs01PY — Arwen sparrow (@An_elf_pirate) June 16, 2022

Amber Heard supporter vs Johnny Depp supporter mental gymnastics #IStandWithAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/qbxNW3VEkL — Jen (@heyimglowing) June 16, 2022

If you're one of those people who thinks that notes from a therapist aren't "Enough" evidence you're just perpetuating to the Sigma around mental health. But i'm sure y'all will say that the doctor was lying too…#IStandWithAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/pAtPSqnIk7 — Ella Sinderland (@EllaSinderland) June 17, 2022

I've been personally told in the past, "Document everything. Keep a diary." Standard advice from lawyers, DV experts and therapists. What's the point if it's inadmissible when it truly matter most? #IStandWithAmberHeard #JusticeforAmberHeard https://t.co/MBkxedAJs8 — believeheard (@believeheard_) June 17, 2022

Heard earlier told Guthrie that her trial had not been not fair. Even if someone was convinced that she was deserving of all the vitriol pointed against her, she said, one still could not say that what went down on social media was fair. She also spoke about how Johnny Depp is a “beloved character” and a “fantastic actor”. Speaking on the jury’s verdict, Heard said that she did not blame them because they had heard three weeks’ worth of “relentless” testimony from “paid employees” and from “randos” towards the end.

