Amber Heard Graffiti Makes Netizens Ask if Women Get More Hate than Men for Abuse Charges

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial has spilled over from the court room onto our social media feeds. Now, a graffiti of Amber Heard reportedly in Spain has opened a discussion on why most men accused of abuse do not face such public hatred. The art shows Amber Heard with a long Pinocchio-like nose in which she is saying: “You broke my nose, Johnny.” The Pinocchio nose might be the artist’s way to show that Heard is lying. A Twitter user shared the photo and wrote:

“I have never in my life seen a man become the target of hate like this.”

“Depp stans are accusing Heard of lying about having a broken nose after he head-butted her. She never said that, however, she said she *thought* he broke her nose because it hurt so bad.”

The defamation suit filed by the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star against his former wife has made the world privy to their often turbulent marital life. The trail has caused a sharp divide in the internet, with most supporting Depp. This has led a few to ask if Heard is disproportionately bearing the brunt of the publicised court room drama.

“Ppl who believe depp seem to be angrier at heard for lying instead of abusing depp. like they don’t care abt male victims they are just reveling at the idea a woman may have made a false accusation.”

“i also find it disturbing that people care enough about celebrities (especially jd) to create this?! you don’t know the man?! you know nothing?! i hate that this trial is televised. i hate that this is going to make people think twice about disclosing IPV.”

“How many Team Depp* people are prepared to admit they’re more concerned with hating Heard that they are with actually supporting Depp? (*this should go without saying, but this case really needs to stop being treated like some gossipy celebrity feud team sport)”

Johnny Depp has sued Amber Heard for an op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post.

