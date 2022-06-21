Amber Heard Seen Shopping at Discount Store Post Defamation Verdict in Viral Photos

Amber Heard, whose lawyers have said that she is not capable of paying the damages awarded by the court to Johnny Depp, was seen shopping at a discount store in New York’s Hamptons. Her sister Whitney Heard was also present with her on the shopping trip at a TJ Maxx in pictures obtained by TMZ. Clothes are available at relatively nominal prices at TJ Maxx stores. The actor wore a white shirt and denims and her sister had a cart. It was not clear whether they bought anything. This comes after Heard gave some public interviews to Savannah Guthrie, where she stood by her allegations against ex-husband Depp.

Heard’s lawyer had recently said that she “absolutely” could not afford to pay the money that she owed Depp. After the TJ Maxx photos came to light, social media users were divided.

Amber Heard PR team in full overtime mode. Got her shopping at TJ Maxx?!Just pay that man his $8.3M and move on — Juan Hustle (@JuanHustle) June 19, 2022

Amber Heard living rent free in this person’s head has made my night. Amber and her sister are literally shopping and this entitled prick automatically assumes it’s an attack on her. How much attention can DeppAnon need in a single day, my god. https://t.co/3kgTKHlMj3 — Whopping Tip ‍♀️ (@LegacyDuel) June 20, 2022

…. I’m not sure what their point even is here? She’s not exactly at the Balenciaga store on Madison Ave. It’s TJ Maxx, ffs Leave her alone. #IStandwithAmberHeard https://t.co/RQAYx5OygF — LeaveHeardAlone #WeHeardYou (@LeaveHeardAlone) June 19, 2022

Amber Heard’s shopping trip at TJ Maxx was totally #staged for pity points. In court she testified to using AN ENTIRE PENTHOUSE as a closet, what more could she possibly need to be purchasing? Doesn’t she already have everything she needs? #AmberHeardlsALiar #AmberIsALiar — Samantha Rando #2165467 (@Samantha2165467) June 20, 2022

The same people who called amber heard a queen for using a $32 headdress selfmade from Etsy at the MET GALA are now calling her broke for buying at TJ Maxx where a lot of celebrities go too, and mind you the same people making fun are going to Walmart next week to buy clothes so pic.twitter.com/SvPv58HWBh — ✽ final girl ✽ (@G0DISDEMIE) June 20, 2022

Recently, Heard was caught on camera by the paparazzi at an airfield in Washington DC, and this was the first time she was spotted in the public eye since the verdict was announced in her defamation trial against her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp. The shutterbugs captured her while she stepped out of a private aeroplane and moved to a luxury SUV. She was trolled for using the private aircraft.

