Amber Heard’s Lawyer Reveals Actress’ Reaction after Defamation Verdict

On June 1, a US court awarded Johnny Depp $10.35 million in damages in the defamation case filed against Amber Heard. Hollywood actress Amber Heard is “heartbroken” and feels sorry for the women who face domestic abuse after a US jury awarded her ex-husband Johnny Depp $10.35 million in damages in the defamation case, revealed her lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredehoft.

“One of the first things she said when she came back from the verdict when we went into the conference room, was ‘I am so sorry to all these women,” Bredehoft told CBS News.

According to attorney Bredehoft, Heard felt like she had let down all these women as she had more evidence than most people do, yet the jury still did not believe her.

The jurors found Amber Heard guilty of defamation for her op-ed published in The Washington Post and ordered her to pay $15 million in damages, which was later reduced to $10.4 million. Even though Amber Heard lost on majority of her claims, Depp was ordered to pay $2 million in her countersuit.

Johnny Depp had sued his ex-wife for $50 million in damages, arguing that she defamed him in a newspaper opinion piece. She had filed a countersuit for $100 million, saying that the actor maligned her image by calling her a liar.

Bredehoft said that Heard had an enormous amount of evidence though a lot of it was suppressed in the case as opposed to the UK.

“But look at all the women who have no evidence. All these women who suffer from domestic violence, domestic abuse, and they don’t have evidence,” she added.

Notably, the verdict of the defamation trial was way different than a very similar suit Johnny Depp fought in the United Kingdom but lost, though the UK is considered an easy venue to win a libel case. Depp, in 2020, had sued The Sun tabloid for labelling him as “wife beater” over Amber Heard’s allegations.

