A female cop with Uttar Pradesh police recently went above and beyond the lines of her duty when she helped a pregnant woman deliver her baby. Constable Vintu Pushkar, who is attached to emergency service with the Dial 112 response vehicle in Shahjahanpur was able to help the 26-year-old woman to deliver her baby girl safely and later on take them to a hospital with the help of a colleague, a report in The Times of India said.

Rekha Devi, who hails from Jalalabad town had come to meet her relatives in Shahjahanpur. She was accompanied by her husband Dinesh Kumar and mother Kaushalya. The trio had arrived there by a bus and while walking, Rekha went into labour pain as they were crossing a railway track in the area. The trio looked for help but what made it difficult was her husband’s condition, who reportedly was under the influence of alcohol and thus of not much help. Seeing them shouting for help, a passerby tried first to track down an ambulance, but the ongoing strike caused him to draw a blank. He then contacted the Dial 112, following which a response vehicle came in 5 minutes.

Head constable Manveer Singh and constable Vintu Pushkar, who had arrived with the team decided to get the baby delivered in a shop there itself because delay in taking her to a hospital might have turned fatal for both the mother and child.

“I am very happy that I was able to help the woman in need. My colleagues ensured that Rekha and her baby girl were admitted to a hospital on time after the delivery. I met her at the hospital later and she was thankful to us," Vintu was quoted by TOI.

The local Vikas Kumar, who had contacted the emergency team said that seeing the condition of the woman prompted him to think fast and contact the police because due to the ambulance service strike going on in the state.

The two primary ambulance services, 102 (delivery of pregnant women) and 108 (emergency services) have halted in Uttar Pradesh as the strike by ambulance staff continues in many parts of the state including Lucknow. A major change in the company that operates the advanced life support system (ALS) ambulances is what prompted the workers to go on strike, fearing job loss.

