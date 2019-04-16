Ambulance Rushes Infant From Mangaluru To Trivandrum. But Why Is It Live On Facebook?

A 15-day-old infant, who requires heart valve surgery, is travelling from Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram, and the journey is being telecast live on Facebook. In order to reach the destination, the child will have to cross over 600 kms and 12 districts. That can take up to 15 hours, owing to the congested roads and heavy traffic on the way.But the efforts of the Child Protect Team, an NGO, may very well reduce the travel time to 10 hours. The idea is to inform the viewers about the route to be taken by the ambulance the child is being transferred in, so that volunteers and locals can clear traffic and make way for the family.The child was undergoing treatment for a heart condition in Mangaluru, and now has to be transferred to the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram in order to undergo surgery and further treatment.The NGO is not leaving any stones unturned in order to ensure that the infant reaches the hospital on time. Volunteers have been sent out to all 12 districts, in order to coordinate with the police and garner the support of the locals.The journey began at 11 am, on Tuesday. Ever since the team went live on Facebook, at least 8,000 viewers have tuned in to watch the telecast. The idea to get social media involved was quite a brilliant one, since a lot of people are logged in throughout the day and such a story is captivating enough to get viewers hooked instantly.Positive comments poured in once the NGO went live. However, some questioned why an air ambulance had not been opted for. The NGO has offered an explanation for the same.The child could not be transferred in an air ambulance owing to breathing troubles; moreover, the entire process and the costs involved proved to be too cumbersome for the family. Travelling at night would have been preferable since the hassles involved were comparatively less. But the child was not stable enough to be transferred on Monday.The NGO's official page reports that this has proved to be immensely helpful since a lot of people have stepped up to cooperate. Even the Kerala government came forward to ensure that the family receives all the help and support they need.