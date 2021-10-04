Ameesha Patel's Response to How She Felt During 'KNPH' Shoot is All of Us During Viva

Bollywood movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was monumental in many senses: it launched Hrithik Roshan into superstardom that’s still thriving. Co-actor Ameesha Patel, too, shot into fame with the film but over the years, it seems to have petered out somewhat. The superhit film had made for a hit pairing and they went on to act in several movies thereafter. However, it was only a matter of time before social media rediscovered Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and its meme potential. This one comes not from the movie itself, but an old interview of Ameesha that has been doing the rounds on social media. The viral clip shows her in a post-Kaho Na Pyaar Hai interview, where the interviewer asks her a question and she seems to answer a completely different one. The clip has been shared on Instagram by a page called “notwhyral", and at the time of writing this article, it has 2,000 odd likes on the platform.

The interviewer tells Ameesha, in Hindi, that she has been gaining popularity due to Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and then goes on to ask her how she felt during the shooting. She replies, detailing all the locations where the film was shot. She says a song from the film was shot on a cruise ship, which went from Columbia to Thailand. She adds that after deboarding at Thailand, the crew went to Phuket, and then to a place that was three hours away, called Krabi islands, as well as in New Zealand. The clip then zooms in on the interviewer’s face and replays his actual question about Ameesha’s feelings during the shoot. The video is captioned, “Haal pucha, rasta bata diya". Watch the video here.

Comedian Aishwarya commented on the post, quipping, “Yo bro what got you crying like that". While many Instagram users were saying she must have been sleepy, or a little loopy during the interview, one user said it was a possibility that the interview was pre-recorded for both the interviewer and Ameesha and then the two clips were edited together. Another agreed, saying in those days live interviews were uncommon and expensive. At any rate, we’re only human, and sometimes we glitch.

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai turned twenty last year. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Ameesha revealed how she entered the film industry from being a very studious girl. The actress said that she was all engaged with her academics before her life transformed and she became an actress. Talking about how she got the big break in films, Ameesha said she was at a wedding when she incidentally bumped into Rakesh Roshan, who was in the planning stages of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.