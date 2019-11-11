Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

American Boy's Message in a Bottle Found on French Beach After 9 Years of Being at Sea

Max Vredenburgh was 10-year-old when he threw a letter sealed inside a bottle at the sea from a beach in Rockport, Massachusetts.

News18.com

November 11, 2019
Message in a bottle | Image credit: AFP (Representational)

When 10-year-old Max Vredenburgh threw a bottle with a little note into the sea in Massachusetts, US, he didn't know if he would ever see that bottle again or where it will reach. However, thanks to social media, Max's bottle seems to have found a way back to him, almost a decade later.

Max had sealed a small handwritten note inside the bottle which read which directed whoever found the note to write back to Max. The 10-year-old also added a little bio in which he wrote his likes such animals, going to the beach, eating apples and his favourite colour (blue). The letter is dated August 2010.

Turns out the bottle, which Max threw into the sea at a beach in Rockport, found itself all the way in France. It took over nine years to travel almost 6000 km to be found by a someone called G. Dubois on October 10, 2019 on a beach between Contis and Mimizan.

Dubois wrote back to Max informing him that his note had indeed been found after making a remarkable and long journey from the US to France.

Dubois wrote that MAx must have grown up a lot in the span of the decade.

Taking to Twitter, Max shared the letters with netizens, much to everyone's delight.

The adorable post garnered over 400,000 likes and counting. with so much interest in the story, Max decided to follow it up and track G Dubois on social media. After some looking, Max managed to find his pen-pal on Instagram.

Many marveled at the bottle's journey and the fact that after all those years, it was actually found by someone in France who had the ability to read and understand the English note.

