American Boy's Message in a Bottle Found on French Beach After 9 Years of Being at Sea

When 10-year-old Max Vredenburgh threw a bottle with a little note into the sea in Massachusetts, US, he didn't know if he would ever see that bottle again or where it will reach. However, thanks to social media, Max's bottle seems to have found a way back to him, almost a decade later.

Max had sealed a small handwritten note inside the bottle which read which directed whoever found the note to write back to Max. The 10-year-old also added a little bio in which he wrote his likes such animals, going to the beach, eating apples and his favourite colour (blue). The letter is dated August 2010.

Turns out the bottle, which Max threw into the sea at a beach in Rockport, found itself all the way in France. It took over nine years to travel almost 6000 km to be found by a someone called G. Dubois on October 10, 2019 on a beach between Contis and Mimizan.

Dubois wrote back to Max informing him that his note had indeed been found after making a remarkable and long journey from the US to France.

Dubois wrote that MAx must have grown up a lot in the span of the decade.

Taking to Twitter, Max shared the letters with netizens, much to everyone's delight.

On August 21, 2010 I threw a message in a bottle into the ocean from a beach in Rockport, MA. On October 10, 2019 that letter was found on the beach in France. I am mind blown. 9 years. pic.twitter.com/Af2tEwoQtq — māx (@VredenburghMax) November 8, 2019

The adorable post garnered over 400,000 likes and counting. with so much interest in the story, Max decided to follow it up and track G Dubois on social media. After some looking, Max managed to find his pen-pal on Instagram.

Many marveled at the bottle's journey and the fact that after all those years, it was actually found by someone in France who had the ability to read and understand the English note.

Not only did the bottle 1) go somewhere other than just further along the shore of his beach 2) travel thousands of miles into a populated area 3) was found by someone who realized it had a note and 4) was found by someone in fucking France that speaks English. This is incredible — David (@davidalopezz) November 10, 2019

This is the coolest shit I’ve ever seen on Twitter — Collette (@IAmColllettte) November 9, 2019

That a man who romantically littered the coastline met his nemesis 9yrs after? — Squint Eastwood (@iam_psalmsn) November 10, 2019

Damn That dude gets a note hand drawn by a 10 year old and sends back a printed document — Hank Getz (@SlewedBoot25934) November 10, 2019

I throw 3 message in a bottles in for my baby's first holiday on the south coast of England, one turned up in North Wales, still awaiting news of the other 2. Donated to the @RNLI Elias we polluted the sea pic.twitter.com/5z1kutifb2 — TheManCityBible (@city_bible) November 10, 2019

