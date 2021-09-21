American Bride Elopes With Own Cousin On Wedding Day After Seeing Drunk Groom

A traveller bride from the United States recently revealed how she left her drunk husband on their wedding day and ran off with her own cousin.

Cearia, 24, a resident of Aberdeen in Maryland, was standing at the top of the altar to marry her fellow traveller Sam, 28. But when the groom arrived totally drunk, Cearia didn’t want to marry him and found herself looking for the door.

The wedding had begun with all traditions of a typical traveller wedding. For the occasion, the bride was wearing an enormous white and gold ball gown.

Sam and Cearia were in a relationship for a long time, and finally both decided to get married. Cearia’s cousin brother Kyle, who was also her ex-boyfriend, was present at the wedding. He explained to Cearia that she should not marry Sam and run away with him. Cearia liked Kyle’s idea and she immediately eloped with her ex-boyfriend from the venue.

This is the story plot of the American TV show Gypsy Brides. According to the Daily Star report, when Cearia invited Kyle to the wedding, Sam opposed her. He didn’t want Kyle to come to the wedding.

When 21-year-old Kyle went to talk to Cearia he said that she feels sorry for her after seeing Sam’s condition and does not want her to spend the rest of her life with a person like Sam. He said that Cearia is a gypsy and that she should not be married at the moment. And after a little chat with Kylie, they were both seen fleeing through the doors before sharing a kiss in the parking lot of the venue.

According to the makers of the show, it’s not common for Romanichal gypsies to marry their first cousins. The makers of the show also said that wedding bells for Cearia and Kyle may soon be on the cards.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here