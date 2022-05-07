American Couple Brings Wild Animal Home Confusing it With a Puppy

People generally stop at the sight of adorable puppies. While some cuddle these cute furballs and head their way, some ardent admirers adpot these puppies. Although it is one of the noblest things to do, to give shelter to a stray, a line still needs to be drawn where the difference between stray and wild animals diminishes.

Something of that nature happened a few days back in New England’s Massachusetts. A couple brought home an Eastern Coyote mistaking it for a little puppy. The couple is not to blame entirely since these wild animals look uncannily similar when young. Eastern coyotes, also known as American jackals, are wild North American canine hybrid animals with both coyote and wolf parentage.

“The Eastern Coyote pup was separated from his family last week and was found wandering and distressed by the side of a busy road. He was then accidentally taken home by a local family after they mistakenly identified him as a lost puppy. After realising their mix up they called them for assistance,” wrote New England Wildlife Centre, in a Facebook post.

The post also mentioned that the wild being is recovering and will soon meet a new buddy to play with. “A foster sibling has just arrived from @riwildliferehab and they will soon be introduced,” the post added.

The estranged coyote will receive vaccinations and will learn and grow in almost natural conditions at the outdoor caging on the premise of the wildlife centre, the officials said.

