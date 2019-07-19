Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

American Couple with 7 Insta-Famous Pets Reveal Mantra Behind Their Success

Nala, a Siamese and tabby mix has 4.1 million followers on Instagram, while White Coffee Cat, Luna Rose, Stella and Steve, Spencer, and Apollo each have between 17,000 and 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 19, 2019, 6:42 PM IST
Image credit: Instagram
Pet owners Varisiri Methachittiphan and Shannon Ellis, have seven pets running around their house, all of whom are famous on social media. The couple has six cats and a dog.

while White Coffee Cat, Luna Rose, Stella and Steve, Spencer, and Apollo each have between 17,000 and 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

A story reported in CNN now says that with animals, particularly, cats being especially popular online, their owners, much like, Methachittiphan and Ellis have turned it into a lucrative full-time career.

Speaking to CNN Business, Methachittiphan revealed that the hardest part of their career is that they never have a day off and it is all 24/7.

The couple also revealed that in addition to running Instagram accounts for all seven pets, they sell Nala-themed merchandise such as shirts, beanies and pet toys, produce a Facebook Watch show about Nala and work on sponsored content deals with brands on Instagram that start at $8,000 for each post. Talk about a lucrative business!

Nala, who, obviously is brings in most views was adopted in 2010 in Los Angeles by Methachittiphan, who was a master's student back then. She created an Instagram account for her two years later when the service started taking off.

According to Methachittiphan, the entire thing happened by accident and by the second week, Nala had 500 followers and by the fourth month, had reached almost 50,000.

Methachittiphan who took her cats fame very seriously, experimented with hastags and optimal timings to post on Instagram and soon enough brands started reaching out about sponsored content deals with Nala. Methachittiphan decided to turn the cat's Instagram following into a career.

Turns out Shannon Ellis had an Etsy store at the time and reached out to Methachittiphan to send Nala a cat bow tie when she had about 75,000 fans. When Nala hit a million followers, Ellis congratulated Methachittiphan, they struck a deal for bow ties for Nala's online store and when Ellis delivered the products in person, the two hit it off and now have been married for four years and adopted two kids.

Turns out fans travel from far away countries, such as Japan, and buy two meet-and-greet passes to meet Nala.

Turns out the pets have distinct audiences as well. Apart from sponsored content deals, the pets, through their Instagram accounts, raise awareness about animal hunger, fostering pets, adopting animals from shelters and educating people about proper pet parenting.

