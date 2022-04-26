American Couple's First Encounter With Indian Sweets is the 'Mithaas' You Need in Life

Indian cuisines have no competition when it comes to sheer variety but that doesn’t mean they have one in terms of taste. From the main course to snacks, you may never run out of new options of flavours while trying out Indian delicacies. And when foreigners get to try Indian food for the first time, their reactions are priceless to watch. Just like this clip of an elderly American couple trying out laddoo and namkeen for the first time. The video, shared on Instagram by their granddaughter Jessica, has been making waves online since then.

It opens to show the Instagram user’s grandmother trying out a laddoo for the first time and seems to be loving the experience. “That’s really sweet,” she says in the video. The grandpa’s experience, however, is a bit different as he starts off by trying Indian namkeen. The spices seem to be more than what he is accustomed to and he rushes to grab some coffee to wash off the blast of flavours. And his reaction while gulping the coffee is just too cute to be missed.

“My 90-year-old grandparents trying Indian sweets and namkeen,” reads the text on the video.

The video has garnered over 2 lakh views on Instagram. Reacting to the clip, users shared their suggestions of Indian sweets and snacks that the couple should try out next time. “Get them to try some lite sweets like. Gajar ka halwa or Kheer. They can also try Poha and samosa,” read a comment.

“They’re such good sports! God bless you all, ” read a second comment.

And soon, the video was flooded with appreciative reactions to the couple and their willingness to try new things. “Love it they are open to trying other dishes. Not many people are open to it,” wrote a user.

We hope to see them trying other Indian dishes soon!

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.