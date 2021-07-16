Identical Twin Sisters in US Fall In Love With Twin Brothers

A pair of identical twin sisters from the United States wished to marry twin brothers. Since their childhood the sisters did not want to get separated even after marriage. Now to their surprise the 25-year-old twin sisters have found love in 29-year-old twin brothers.

Twin sisters Venessa and Kerissa D’Arpino, who belong to Medford, Oregon met brothers Lucas and Jacob Sealby in June last year. It didn’t take them long to fall in love and form a close-knit group of four people, who then started living together.

The twin girls, who work as personal trainers, were introduced to the twin brothers, who work in sports medicine, by a client of theirs. “My sister and I grew up as best friends and were always by each other’s side," said Venessa to British tabloid the Mirror.

Describing how they first got in touch with the twin brothers, Venessa said that it’s ‘one in a million’. She came to know about the twin brothers from a nurse, who was one of her clients. She had earlier treated younger brother Lucas and suggested that the twin brothers will get on well with Venessa and her sister, the Mirror reported.

Venessa allowed the nurse to share her number with Lucas who reached out to her the next day. Venessa, who’s dating Lucas, are the younger couple. She claimed that after they went out on their first date, the twin sisters fell in love with their twin counterparts almost immediately.

After three months of dating, they took another big step of moving in together. According to elder sister Kerissa it was an exciting experience for all four to get together on their very first date. They all fell in love quickly. “The more we all talked, the more we connected and it just felt destined," said Kerissa.

