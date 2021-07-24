American Man Earns Rs 18 Lakh a Month by Polishing Shoes on Roadside

Anyone can change his or her fate with hard work, dedication, and commitment. If you have passion for something you can achieve success despite all hurdles. This has become true for a man in the Manhattan area of New York City in the United States who earns around Rs 18 lakh by polishing shoes on the roadside.

Don Ward, who was once very poor, has made millions by polishing shoes on the roadside. He has become so popular that people wait in line to get their shoes polished. The success story of Don is inspiring many people. A man, who did not have money to feed himself some time ago, is presently earning around Rs 18 lakh a month.

Don earns about Rs 60000 a day. It might be surprising to see a man earning so much money by polishing shoes on the roadside. But Don’s antics draw people to him and his customers have become fans of his style of working. Don cracks jokes while polishing shoes to entertain his customers. But to attract customers he first tries to humiliate people passing through his roadside stall for wearing dirty shoes. Once people respond he engages with them in a funny way and shares jokes with them to make them laugh. The tricks of Don have worked in his favour drawing more customers for him.

Don earlier worked in a photography studio. The money available was so scarce that he used to end up without having a meal on several occasions. After that, he quit his job and began cleaning shoes on the pavement.

As a result of Don’s earnings, one of his friends is also following his path. People find Don’s success story very inspiring. People noted that if one is filled with enthusiasm and passion, there’s nothing that can’t be accomplished.

