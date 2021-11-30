American Musician Nile Rodgers' Guitar to be Auctioned, Expected to Fetch Around $40,000

Earlier this month a guitar played by Eric Clapton was in the auction spotlight, now it’s the turn of Nile Rodgers’ turn and some of his guitars to go under the hammer. Instruments that belonged to the leader of the band Chic will be auctioned off in December at Christie’s. Some of them could even reach five figures. For Nile Rodgers, “every guitar has a unique story." The proof is in the form of a Fender Stratocaster, estimated at between 30,000 and 40,000 dollars. This black and white electric guitar was used during the recording of David Bowie’s 15th album, “Let’s Dance." “This is the guitar that Stevie Ray Vaughn played on the Let’s Dance album. David had only booked 21 days. And I swear to you David did not think we were doing that [whole] album. He thought that maybe we were just doing, maybe, rhythm tracks, and something like that. But he couldn’t believe that we were getting through it so fast," said Nile Rodgers about the lot.

Also on sale is another Stratocaster that Nile Rodgers created in collaboration with Fender. It was inspired by his favorite guitar, “The Hitmaker," which he bought in 1973 from a Miami Beach pawn shop. “Little did I know that guitar would shape my destiny," he told Christie’s. The instrument offered for sale is a prototype developed by the guitarist to capture “the magic of The Hitmaker," according to Christie’s. The auction house has estimated it at $4,500 to $6,500.

Nile Rodgers’ impressive guitar collection will be available on December 16 at a major New York auction dedicated to the musician. Proceeds will go to the We Are Family Foundation, a charity founded by Nile Rodgers and his partner, Nancy Hunt, in the aftermath of 9/11. The foundation is dedicated to “creating programs that promote cultural diversity while nurturing and mentoring the vision, talents, and ideas of young people who are positively changing the world."

It’s a cause that is of great importance to Rodgers. “These are kids who come from nowhere," he said in a press release, “and you realise how brilliant they are. They just need help. We go around the world and find these kids and help amplify their voices and their messages. I couldn’t think of a better motivator for selling my guitars"

