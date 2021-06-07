American or British? Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Daughter's Citizenship Leaves Netizens Confused

American actor Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to her second baby Lilibet “Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on American soil on Friday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their new addition on Friday, June 4 at 11.40 am, at the Portland Hospital in London. And while the good news has brought forth a string of congratulations and greetings on social media, it seems the nexs has also led to some confusion among netizens, many of whom are confused about the new royal’s citizenship. Will Lillibet be a British citizen or American? Or will the new baby possess dual citizenship just like big brother Archie?

According to sources, Meghan and Prince Harry’s newborn daughter Lili will inherit dual American and British citizenship just like her brother Archie.

Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter be British or American? How

Meghan, 39, is an American citizen born in California, therefore her children will also automatically be entitled to citizenship in the US. On the flip side, the same goes for Harry also, who was born in UK and is a British citizen, therefore Harry’s children will also be entitled to inherit that status. According to British law, citizenship can be carried from one generation to another, so Harry’s children are also eligible to inherit the status.

According to the Immigration and Nationality Act in the US, Harry cannot apply for a green card or dual citizenship in future because if to do so, Prince Harry would have to renounce his “royal" titles and expose himself to the US taxation on which would require him to reveal his earnings worldwide, Daily Mail reported.

On the other hand, the former actress, Meghan, is an American citizen and she will not be able to entitle dual citizenship because she failed to spend the required three years abroad in order to receive her U.K passport. According to the guidelines put forward by the U.K government, Meghan would have received British citizenship if she is spending a minimum of three years living overseas. US Magazine reported.

It is said that Meghan has voted in the presidential election last year, so it appears that Meghan remains an American citizen. According to records, she is the first member of the British Royal Family to have voted in a foreign election.

When Lilibet was named after a couple of very famous British royals, she didn’t possess any royal titles like her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and late grandmother Princess Diana. Both Lili and Archie will reportedly not have titles until father Prince Charles takes the throne. Earlier in a CBS tell-all interview, Meghan and Harry revealed that their children too have to acquire titles in order to get security under the title of the royal family.

Meanwhile, the family has moved away from the royal family and opted to stay in the quiet Montecito neighbourhood of Santa Barbara, California. Though they are enjoying their one-year anniversary of royal exit without any regrets, the couple is living happier to have their second child, a baby girl, on board.

